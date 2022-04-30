Information officers charged to pay serious attention to their mandate

Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Information, has charged information officers across the country to pay critical attention to their mandate to equip government with quality feedback for decision and policymaking.

He said the effectiveness of work of the Information Service Department (ISD) and the Ministry of Information as a whole depended on the quailty of work produced by the regional, metropolitan, municipal and district information officers.

The Minister made the call when he opened a two-day training workshop on data collection methodology for regional, metropolitan, municipal and district information officers from the Central, Western, Greater Accra, Oti and Volta Regions in Winneba.

The research division of ISD, in partnership with the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), is organising the programme to sharpen the research skills of the officers to provide accurate and reliable data for policy making.

Already, the Ministry of Information has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with GSS to provide technical assistance to the research division of ISD and all information officers.

The nationwide training will be replicated in two other regions to train close to 300 officers.

The Minister presented tablets equipped with data collection software to all the officers to support their work.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah stressed that the mandate of the ISD was to create awareness on government policies and programmes and also gather feedback for government.

Consequently, the ISD was working to reorganise its research division to ensure that it prioritised research to generate empirical and reliable data to inform central government’s decision making, programmes and policy.

He stressed that moving forward, imperical research would be required by both for private and public sectors for sustainable governance.

“The quality of the research will be such that the private sector, banks, insurance companies and telecommunications companies that want to conduct any type of market research can fall on it,” he said.

“I, therefore, urge you all to give serious attention to this new path that we are charting to deliver on your mandate,” he added.

‘

Mr Oppong Nkrumah entreated the officers to take good care of the equipment to serve them for a longer period.

The Acting Chief Information Director, Mr David Owusu-Amoah, who underscored the relevance of technology-based methods of data gathering, said the workshop would add immeasurable value to officers.

He observed that research was critical to every activity of the department and urged the officers to leverage the opportunity and resources provided for them.

Some participants who spoke to the Ghana News Agency said they were enthused by the training and expressed their commitment to advancing the mandate of the Department.

A participant, Mr Prosper Azameti, said; “I have learnt that we don’t have to sit at home to collect data otherwise we will not get the right data,” he said.

Another participant, Mr Alhassan Abdullai from the Oti Region, commended authorities for making research a major part of their work, adding that it was going to make them more credible.

“The introduction of technology is a commendable improvement which will make us more effective and efficient in our work,” he added.