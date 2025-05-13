Informed Voices, Informed Futures: African Scientists Respond to Misrepresentations of Solar Geoengineering Research

African scientists are internationally recognised experts in the field of solar radiation management (SRM). We publish our research in top journals, serve on UN expert panels, and work together to ensure that our continent has an independent, informed and confident voice in any discussions of this controversial technology.

It was disappointing to see our work erased and our intentions misrepresented in a press release issued by the Hands Off Mother Earth (HOME) Alliance titled “ Africa is Not A Laboratory” . The African climate experts researching SRM wish to clarify the intent and context of our work, particularly in light of the Degrees Global Forum on SRM taking place in Cape Town, South Africa, this week.

As scientists, we are dedicated to rigorous, transparent, and ethical research and are deeply concerned by the mischaracterisation of our SRM research as ‘neo-colonial experimentation.’ Such a narrative not only spreads misinformation but also diminishes the contributions of African expertise in tackling complex climate change challenges.

The Goal of the Global Forum

The Degrees Global Forum is the largest SRM conference to date. It is dedicated to exploring the implications of SRM for all countries, in particular featuring the work of researchers in the Global South. The forum brings together scientists, policymakers, and civil society representatives from over 50 nations. For three days, the world’s SRM experts, including more than 30 from the continent of Africa, will explore and debate the risks of climate change, the risks of SRM, and the enormous physical and sociopolitical challenges that they raise.

Characterising this forum as a venue for “experimentation” is a fundamental misrepresentation. The forum is centred on knowledge-sharing and explicitly emphasises the importance of regional leadership, ethical engagement, and inclusive scientific development.

Understanding, Not Advocating

SRM is a controversial topic, and rightly so. If it were ever used, it would involve deliberately reflecting some sunlight away from the Earth to cool the planet and reduce the risks and impacts of climate change. It has the potential to be very helpful or very harmful, and there is not enough evidence to make informed decisions at this stage. This is why climate scientists across Africa intend to understand more about its potential impacts.

However, critics of SRM research incorrectly conflate research with advocacy. The African researchers involved in this field reject this. We are not advocating for the deployment of SRM technologies. Instead, we are investigating what SRM could mean for Africa, should it ever be deployed anywhere in the world. It is crucial to understand the potential risks, impacts, and uncertainties of such interventions, which would affect Africa, regardless of local decisions.

Given the growing African SRM research community, it is critical that we, as African scientists, are not left out of global conversations and decision-making. We aim to build capacity, develop region-specific knowledge, and ensure that African policymakers are prepared to respond to developments in global climate interventions.

This research is essential because Africa is extremely vulnerable to climate change. Regardless of where it is conducted, any global intervention, like global warming, could have unpredictable effects on regional climate patterns, including rainfall and temperature patterns, that could lead to adverse or beneficial impacts on agriculture, public health, and other economic sectors across the continent.

Africa Must Not Be Left Behind

Opponents of SRM research have framed African involvement as “neo-colonial.” In truth, excluding African scientists from global research conversations would be far more colonial. We reject this framing and assert our right to lead investigations into how climate interventions may affect our continent. It is essential that independent African experts work with African policymakers to produce region-specific knowledge about climate intervention and engage with global scientific communities on our terms.

This is not about promoting SRM. It is about ensuring that Africa is not blindfolded in global climate governance. The real risk is not research, but ignorance.

Equity Through Participation, Not Exclusion

Paradoxically, calls to halt research under the banner of “anti-colonialism” risk replicating colonial dynamics by denying African scientists the opportunity to participate, lead, and shape the knowledge systems that could one day affect our ecosystems and sectors like agriculture, rainfall, and health. We emphasise that responsible SRM research in Africa is:

Led by African scientists;

Conducted with transparency and public engagement;

Focused on understanding the impacts of climate change and SRM ;

Essential for informing regional climate policy.

A Call for Dialogue, Not Dismissal

Research and international collaboration allow African experts to become global leaders on SRM, and conferences like the Degrees Global Forum are essential for intellectual exchange and critical discussion. We urge civil society organisations, funders, and international partners to support open scientific inquiry, foster inclusive dialogue, and avoid politicising and polarising science in ways that limit our continent’s intellectual sovereignty.

by the

Africa Climate Intervention Research Hub

Signed

