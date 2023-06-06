Infrastructure deficit tops challenges of Dr. Hilla Limann Technical University

Infrastructure deficit at the Dr. Hilla Limann Technical University (DHLTU) in Wa has remained the major challenge among the many challenges confronting the university, Professor Elias N. K. Sowley, the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the school has said.

That had made the school not befitting for a university status and to the swift development of the university.

The VC said this with concern in Wa when he presented the university’s status report during the 4th Congregation of the DHLTU.

He said most of the infrastructural projects that had been awarded on contract had “either stalled or are progressing at a snail’s pace”, leaving academic and social lives in the school in jeopardy.

Prof. Sowley stated that the VC’s residence for instance was about 70 per cent completed but work was progressing slowly forcing the VC to stay in a rented house.

The university graduated a total of 365 students who had successfully completed their academic programmes in Higher National Diploma (HND) in Engineering, Applied Science and Technology, Applied Arts, and Business Management.

Out of that number, 36 graduated with First Class Honours, 180 graduated with Second Class Upper Division, 146 obtained Second Class Lower Division, while three students graduated with Pass.

Prof. Sowley said the school had a total population of 2,179 but without a single hostel facility, and the 10 (40-units-2-bedroom) staff accommodation projects awarded to nine different contractors since 2008 were at various stages of completion.

He cited a faculty building project that had been abandoned for many years as a source of worry since it could have served different purposes, including offices and lecture halls.

“The building, when completed, will accommodate all Deans, Heads of Department, Faculty Officers, and Examination Officers.

It also has 47 cubicles for lecturers, six lecture halls, an exhibition hall, and a staff common room”, he said.

He, therefore, appealed to the public, especially the business community, to partner the university to construct hostel facilities on Public Private Partnership (PPP) or Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis.

The VC added that individuals and organisations that could also donate the facilities to the school would be acknowledged and appropriately honoured.

Prof. Sowley cited the bad state of the roads on the campus as a slur on the image of the university, as it made the movement of students, staff, and other users of the roads within the school difficult, especially during the rainy season.

He said with the support of the university council and staff, they would turn the challenges of the school into opportunities for developing the university into a world-class institution.

Prof. Sowley, therefore, called on the government to grant the university clearance to recruit the needed staff to meet the staff requirements of the school.

Chief Sulemana Nabila, Chairman of the Governing Council, advised the graduates to brace up for the challenges ahead of them as they transitioned into the job market.

He said the Council would work within its ability and power to ensure the smooth operation of the university in its bid to support its development.

Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, expressed hope that the graduates were shaped into resilient individuals and equipped with the necessary tools to enable them impact society positively.

He said the government was aware of the infrastructural challenges of the DHLTU and would address them, adding that he would work to ensure all ongoing projects were completed.

Madam Helena Efua Arthur-Twintoh from the Dispensing Technology department emerged as the best graduating female student and was awarded a citation from the school and GH₵1000.00 from Dr. Salih.

The overall best-graduating student was Mr Ibrahim Latif from the Electrical Engineering department who was also awarded a citation from the university and GH₵1,500.00 from the Regional Minister.