Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has flagged a “significant” infrastructure investment to boost the nation’s economic recovery from COVID-19.

McCormack, who is also the minister for infrastructure, transport and regional development, said that the federal budget for financial year 2020/21, which will be handed down on Oct. 6, will include “significant” new funding for infrastructure projects.

It will come on top of the 100 billion Australian dollars (72 billion U.S. dollars) already committed to the 10-year Infrastructure Investment Program.

McCormack identified water supply as a key infrastructure priority and said that the pandemic had re-written the business case for major road and rail projects.

“Certainly through COVID-19, which has cost many people their jobs, infrastructure is going to be one of the saviors, along with the agriculture, resources and mining industries,” he was quoted by local media The Sydney Morning Herald as saying on Wednesday.

“We’re going to be certainly spending a lot more time and effort and indeed money on infrastructure going forward.”

“COVID-19 will make regional living far more appealing.”

Government Member of Parliament (MP) John Alexander has called on the government to commit to high-speed rail connecting regional centers between the big cities but McCormack said such a project depends on the state governments.

“The states have to put it on board,” he said.

“The states have to prioritise these things and then we obviously look at them, so we act on what the states want.”

Alexander’s call has been echoed by Anthony Albanese, leader of the opposition Labor Party, who is an outspoken proponent of high-speed rail.

“High speed rail opens up the possibility of people commuting to capital cities while enjoying the lower cost and lifestyle benefits of regional living,” he said on Wednesday.