Injunction application on betPawa Premier League withdrawn

Ashantigold SC has withdrawn its application for Injunction against the Ghana Football Association (GFA), to halt the playing of the betPawa Premier League at the Appeals Court.

Ashantigold SC had filed this application after the High Court (Human Rights), following which the Court dismissed its motion for injunction against playing of the league.

During the hearing before the Appeals Court on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Counsel for Ashantigold SC informed the court of their decision to withdraw the application having apprised himself of the preliminary legal objection raised by the GFA in its Affidavit in Opposition.

Following the withdrawal, the GFA requested for cost of Thirty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC30,000) while Ashantigold SC pleaded to pay Three Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC3,000).

The Appeal Court after listening to the plea of Ashantigold SC awarded cost of Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC5,000) against Ashantigold SC to the GFA.

Sport Football Senegal