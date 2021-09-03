Injured Germany left back Gosens doubtful for next qualifiers

Germany left back Robin Gosens was undergoing medical examinations on a damaged foot on Friday and is rated highly doubtful for the next World Cup qualifiers.

Atalanta’s Gosens limped off late in Wednesday’s 2-0 victory against Liechtenstein after twisting his ankle.

A final diagnosis was expected later Friday but his participation Sunday in Stuttgart against Armenia and Wednesday in Iceland appears unlikely.

“He had problems with his ankle joint or metatarsus and was in a lot of pain,” new coach Hansi Flick said.

Gosens is the latest German casualty after forward Thomas Mueller left the camp earlier in the week with an adductor problem. But goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is set to return from a foot problem against Armenia.

Uncapped David Raum from Hoffenheim could take Gosens place as he is the only left back in Flick’s squad.