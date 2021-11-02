Injured Messi to miss PSG’s Champions League game in Leipzig

Lionel Messi will not feature for Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday in the Champions League at RB Leipzig for injury reasons.

PSG said on Tuesday that the Argentine star “has discomfort in his left hamstring and pain in his knee following a contusion” and was not part of the 21-player squad.

Messi was substituted in Friday’s 2-1 French league win over champions Lille owing to muscular problems.

He scored a brace two weeks ago when PSG beat Leipzig 3-2 in their first meeting.

Kylian Mbappe got the first goal in that game and is also part of the squad for Wednesday, after returning to training from illness which made him miss the Lille game.

PSG top their group one point ahead of Manchester City who are at Club Brugge on Wednesday. Leipzig are last with zero points.