dpa/GNA – A keeper who was attacked by a lion at Osnabrueck Zoo in north-western Germany is still in hospital but is recovering well, a spokeswoman for the zoo said on Monday.

The 25-year-old woman had been working in the enclosure at the time of the attack, which occurred on Sunday.

The zoo said a sliding door had been accidentally left open.

The keeper was able to get herself to safety.

Police described the incident as an unfortunate accident in the workplace and saw no reason to investigate.