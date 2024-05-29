Inlaks Accelerates African Expansion with Sponsorship of 3i Africa Summit

As part of its expansion plan, Inlaks, a leading ICT infrastructure and systems integrator in Africa, showcased its products at the 3i Africa Summit held in Accra, Ghana. The summit, themed “Unleashing Africa’s FinTech and Digital Economic Potential,” served as a platform for crucial discussions on digital assets, fintech for inclusion, and the Africa-Asia corridor, highlighting key issues shaping the future of ICT on the continent.

Olufemi Muraino, Executive Director of Business Innovation and Transformation at Inlaks, said, “We are thrilled to be a part of the 3i Africa Summit, a crucial event that aligns with our vision of advancing digital transformation in Africa. Inlaks is dedicated to creating sustainable ICT solutions that empower businesses and communities across the continent. One of these solutions is our homegrown offering, developed with our partners to meet the specific needs of our customers comprehensively.”

The summit aims to catalyze digital growth by providing tailored solutions that address the unique challenges and opportunities within the African ICT landscape. Inlaks’ presence at the summit reinforces its commitment to empowering businesses and governments with innovative technologies and strategic insights essential for sustainable growth. This involvement exemplifies the company’s strategy to foster innovation, build strategic partnerships, and contribute to the growth of the digital economy in Africa.

Inlaks’ expansion strategy includes establishing partnerships with key stakeholders, investing in local talent, and developing infrastructure that supports digital ecosystems. By integrating advanced technologies and fostering innovation, Inlaks seeks to bridge the digital divide and enhance growth across Africa.

About Inlaks

Inlaks is a leading systems integrator in Sub-Saharan Africa operating in Nigeria, Ghana, East Africa and other Sub-Saharan African regions. The company partners with leading OEMs in the technology industry to provide world-class information technology solutions that exceed the needs of its customers.

Over the years, Inlaks has built a reputation as the foremost ICT and Infrastructure Solutions Provider, helping customers effectively seize new market and service opportunities.

With an impressive customer base that includes several Central Banks in West and East Africa, as well as many other major customers in Nigeria, West African and East African regions, Inlaks has become the dominant Information Technology Company in Africa.

Inlaks serves a diverse customer base across sectors such as banking, telecommunications, oil/gas, power, utilities, and distribution.

For more information, please visit www.inlaks.com

