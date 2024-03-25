Inlaks Empowers Future ICT Leaders With Graduate Development Programme

Inlaks, a leading ICT infrastructure and systems integrator in Sub-Saharan Africa, successfully concluded its Graduate Development Programme.

This program aimed to nurture and empower young talents to emerge as leaders in the information and Communications Technology (ICT) field. Thirty-two talented graduates from diverse backgrounds and disciplines, hailing from Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya, participated in the three-month programme.

Participants underwent intensive training, mentorship, and hands-on experience guided by seasoned professionals. This immersive experience provided invaluable industry insights and facilitated a deep understanding of Inlaks’ operations, values, and culture. As part of the company’s drive to bolster Public-Private partnerships for youth empowerment and job creation, Inlaks collaborated with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), represented by Feyisayo Alayande, Executive Secretary of LSETF and Sherifah Balogun, Director of Strategy, Funding, and Stakeholder Management.

Speaking at the Graduation ceremony for the graduates, Henry Okolo, Chief Executive Officer, Inlaks, Africa Operations, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to providing a growth platform for young talents through the program. He stated.

“Inlaks is proud to celebrate the accomplishments of these young talents from the Graduate Development Program. Over the years, we have invested in capacity building which has produced global talents to bridge the unemployment gap with technical and corporate expertise. Their enthusiasm, dedication, and innovative thinking have been impressive. We are confident that they are well-equipped to make significant contributions to the company and the ICT sector across Africa. The management welcomes the cohort to a dynamic and enabling work environment to work seamlessly across diverse teams as we continue our journey to own tomorrow.”

The program offered a wide range of learning opportunities, including cross-functional projects aimed at fostering teamwork and creativity. Participants also received mentorship for professional growth and career advancement. Nickson Phillip, the overall Best graduate, expressed his gratitude, stating,

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have been part of the Inlaks Graduate Development Program. I appreciate the tutors who guided us through various aspects of the training. The knowledge and experience gained during this journey have been invaluable, and I am excited to apply them as I embark on a new path in my career.”

Inlaks remains committed to investing in talent development and creating opportunities for emerging professionals to thrive. The company eagerly anticipates welcoming future cohorts of graduates and continuing its legacy of grooming leaders in the ICT sector.