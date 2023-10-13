Inlaks reimplements Temenos core Banking System for UMB

Inlaks, a leading ICT infrastructure, and systems integrator in sub–Saharan Africa, has successfully completed the reimplementation of the Temenos Core Banking Solution for Universal Merchant Bank (UMB). Inlaks delivered the re-implementation of the R22 TAFJ/Oracle19c, Temenos infinity suite, and Data Lakes and Analytics.

This innovative upgrade equips the bank with access to all the latest features available in the new release; enhancing its ability to generate up-to-date, precise, and reliable financial statements for improved customer experience.

Inlaks has effectively tackled the Bank’s challenges by executing the Transact R22 TAFJ release on the T24 banking platform.

The comprehensive solution encompasses system and business analysis solution design, system integration and testing, as well as dress rehearsals. Following the project Go-live phase, Inlaks will continue to offer post-implementation support to ensure seamless transition and adoption of the new system.

Commenting on the project, Olufemi Muraino, Executive Director at Inlaks said

“Inlaks takes great pride in successfully executing the reimplementation of the core banking solution for Universal Merchant Bank.

The project is set to enhance operational efficiency, agility, and ultimately deliver superior Banking experiences to customers. Additionally, it empowers our clients’ business to scale effectively. Our overarching goal is to unlock higher levels of efficiency and value for customers contributing to the growth of the financial sector across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The reimplementation has yielded a significant impact on UMB’s operations, providing enhanced functionality to the user community including the integration of new modules and the configuration of purchased and licensed modules.

The system effectively addresses core pain points, delivering a seamless banking experience and fully capitalizing on resolved issues, thereby benefiting the bank and its customers.

Inlaks has consistently built a reputation for effectively helping its clientele with new markets and service opportunities driving effective and enhanced methods for businesses, contributing to innovation and advancement.