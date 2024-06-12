Inlaks wins two prestigious honors at 13th Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards 

Inlaks, a leading ICT infrastructure and systems integrator in Sub Saharan Africa, received two prestigious awards at the 13th Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA).

Inlaks was adjudged the Banking Technology Solutions Provider of the Year as well as the IT Product Provider of the Year in recognition of its longstanding support for the most successful financial institutions in Africa for decades. The award ceremony took place at the Movenpick Hotel, Accra on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Popularly referred to as the ‘Oscars’ of Ghana’s ICT and Telecom Industry, the GITTA, organised by Instinctwave, publishers of the Digital Economy Magazine, celebrates business entities and individuals driving digitization and innovation in Ghana. The award is an annual celebration of excellence and innovation in the Ghanaian technology and telecommunications sector, recognizing outstanding contributions by organizations and individuals towards the advancement of ICT in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Country Manager, Inlaks Ghana, Yacoba Amuah expressed gratitude for the recognition emphasizing the firm’s dedication to supporting businesses.

“Inlaks is honoured to receive these awards, which underscore our unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction. We dedicate the awards to our staff for their dedication and hard work, and our customers for their partnership and patronage over the years.

This honour is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team in driving digital transformation and enabling businesses to thrive in today’s dynamic landscape. We remain committed to excellent service and professionalism in our engagements with our customers. ”

Inlaks emerged top amidst other competitors in the categories to win the covetous awards, demonstrating its solid track record as the foremost system integrator in Africa. The company continues to deliver innovation, advanced technology, and more products that will revolutionize the sector.



About Inlaks

Inlaks is a leading systems integrator in Sub-Saharan Africa operating in Nigeria, Ghana, East Africa and other Sub-Saharan African regions. The company partners with leading OEMs in the technology industry to provide world-class information technology solutions that exceed the needs of its customers.

Over the years, Inlaks has built a reputation as the foremost ICT and Infrastructure Solutions Provider, helping customers effectively seize new market and service opportunities.

With an impressive customer base that includes several Central Banks in West and East Africa, as well as many other major customers in Nigeria, West African and East African regions, Inlaks has become the dominant Information Technology Company in Africa.

Inlaks serves a diverse customer base across sectors such as banking, telecommunications, oil/gas, power, utilities, and distribution.