Inmates at the Sekondi Central prisons in the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolis, have staged a protest against the poor quality of food given to them.

According to them, the government of Ghana feeds each inmates in Ghana’s prisons with GHC 1.80 pesewas per head on daily basis which they described as woefully inadequate.

The peaceful protest was therefore to press home their demands for an upward review of their feeding fee and better conditions of living.

The Public Relations Officer at the Sekondi prisons, DSP Netser Adjettey told newsmen in an interview that the inmates were complaining of poor quality food served them and over-crowding in their cells.

DSP Adjetey therefore called on families and other organizations to support the inmates in cash and kind to augment that of the government.