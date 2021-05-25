Inmates at the Sekondi Central prisons in the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolis, have staged a protest against the poor quality of food given to them.

According to them, the government of Ghana feeds each inmates in Ghana’s prisons with GHC 1.80 pesewas per head on daily basis which they described as woefully inadequate.

The peaceful protest was therefore to press home their demands for an upward review of their feeding fee and better conditions of living.

The Public Relations Officer at the Sekondi prisons, DSP Netser Adjettey told newsmen in an interview that the inmates were complaining of poor quality food served them and over-crowding in their cells.

DSP Adjetey therefore called on families and other organizations to support the inmates in cash and kind to augment that of the government.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleWilliam Amponsah to participate in Marrakesh International Marathon
Next articleGhana acknowledged for achieving global standard on regulatory systems
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here