Inmates of alleged witches camp sensitised on gender-based violence

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has sensitised inmates of the Kpatinga Tindanzieyili alleged witches’ camps in the Gushegu Municipality on sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

The sensitisation formed part of CHRAJ’s efforts to create public awareness on the dangers associated with sexual violence, rape, sexuality rights, spousal rape, and defilement among others and the need for all to desist from such acts.

Mr. Lambert Luguniah, an officer from CHRAJ Head Office, who interacted with the inmates, said the country’s laws frowned on witchcraft accusations, beating, torturing, and discriminating against women and maltreatment of women alleged to be witches.

He said witchcraft allegation was a great concern to CHRAJ and called on traditional authorities to play their roles as part of efforts to protect women against witchcraft accusations even as the law dealt with the perpetrators.

Mr. Seidu Alhassan, the Acting Northern Regional Director of CHRAJ, urged community members to respect the rights of women while advising women to seek redress by reporting cases of discrimination against them to the relevant authorities.

Mr. Musah Adam, Caretaker of the Camp, said the number of inmates had reduced drastically and appealed for support to improve their living conditions.

Meanwhile, CHRAJ would undertake free medical screening at the camp to ensure good health.