Innovare takes home topmost honours in two weeks

Innovare, a leading Management Consultancy and Technology Services company, has received four prestigious awards in the corporate and individual categories at this year’s Ghana National Brands Awards and an award at the Ghana-West Africa Business Excellence Awards.

At the Ghana-West Africa Business Excellence Awards, 2023, which was held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Innovare was honoured with the Information Technology Training Company of the Year Award.

The Innovare Learning Center, the training division of Innovare Limited since its establishment has trained over 5000 individuals in professional certification programs as well as a host of corporate bodies based on their unique cybersecurity, risk management, audit and digital transformation requirements.

Ms. Stella Toku, Head of Training at The Innovare Learning Center expressed her appreciation for the award and intimated the need for client and prospects to prioritize training in order to equip themselves and their organizations with the required skills in this fast-changing digital economy.

Innovare also clinched the esteemed Management Consultancy Company of the Year Award with its Advisory Division and was named one of the top 50 Superbrands in Ghana at the 2nd Ghana National Brands Awards held at the La Palm Royal Beach hotel on May 26, 2023.

Mr. C.K Bruce, CEO of Innovare was awarded the prestigious Brand Exemplary Leadership Award in the private sector whilst Mr Ebo Richardson, C.O.O of Innovare Limited was named the Brand Consulting Personality of the year.

Expressing his excitement and appreciation, Mr. Bruce indicated that while personal recognition is undoubtedly gratifying, the organization’s success is not solely dependent on individual accomplishments but rather on the synergy and cohesion within the Innovare Africa team.

“It is the collaborative spirit, shared values, and relentless pursuit of excellence that have propelled us to this moment. Our organization has fostered an environment where creativity, innovation, and growth thrive, allowing us to push boundaries and deliver exceptional results,” he said.

“While these awards represent a milestone in our journey, it also serves as a reminder that our work is far from over. It is an affirmation of our capabilities and an encouragement to strive for even greater heights. This recognition fuels our determination to continue working diligently, creating value, and making a positive impact in our industry and beyond,” Mr. Bruce added.

About Innovare

Established 15 years ago, Innovare is an award-winning Management Consultancy and Technology Service company based in Accra. Innovare seeks to promote success and prosperity for Africans by providing top-notch and value-focused digital, risk and change solutions.

With a mission to help clients and partners to operate in the most effective, efficient and secure way, Innovare Africa aspires to become an indispensable partner that helps organizations to co-create value in a sustainable way within the emerging and dynamic digital economy.

With a combined global experience of over 150 years, Innovare has in- house consultants who are experts in Transformation, Digital Strategy, Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC), Cybersecurity, Systems Audit & Assurance amongst other capabilities.

Innovare has played a pivotal role in helping clients to improve and be more resilient by bringing top-notch expertise to support clients in the following ways:

Make their organizations digitally-led, innovative and future-ready

Support their business and organizational change efforts

Improve their security and resilience posture and controls

Provide their Board and Management with risk-related assurance

Enable them to best leverage their data assets

Develop, upskill and augment their human capital

Deploy and optimize contemporary digital solutions

Innovare takes pride in being strong advocates of integrity, standards, quality and best practices, guided by a client-centric strategy geared toward helping their clients create stakeholder value.