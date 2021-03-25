The Government should work closely with the Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) to proffer solutions to the prevailing challenges inhibiting the country’s development, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, has said.

“Our fate shall be sealed if we do not make use of our God-given talents, become innovative and bring new applications to the fore,” he noted.

According to the king, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had taught the world many lessons, especially low and middle-income countries, including Ghana, on how to be self-dependent.

“It means with a prolonged pandemic, such countries could be severely handicapped, and many lives would be lost.

“Where does that leave low and middle-income countries which have the inadequate infrastructure?” Otumfuo Osei Tutu asked.

This was contained in a speech read on his behalf by Nana Professor Oheneba Boachie-Adjei at the opening session of the 51st Annual General Conference and Meeting of the GhIE in Kumasi.

The four-day programme is on the theme: “Engineering Key to Sustainable Development Goals.”

GhIE was founded in 1968 to help develop, promote and sustain sound and competent engineering practice in Ghana comparable to global standards.

Its core objectives include ensuring that members of the Institution maintained professional standards and also adhere to regulations, guidelines and codes of ethics of engineering practice.

Additionally, the GHIE is to ensure that engineering practice in the country conformed to globally established technical, environmental and safety standards.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu indicated that the basis of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was to improve the quality of life of the citizenry by eliminating poverty, enhancing access to good quality education and health, proper sanitation and developed infrastructure, good drinking water, amongst others.

Therefore, it was incumbent on the government to work with the GhIE in coming out with varied innovations in sectors such as renewable energy, robust information technology and communication system, as well as infrastructural development and other areas relevant to the SDGs.

“With the application of the different engineering disciplines, the sky will be the limit for our nation,” Asantehene stated.

Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Executive Director, GhIE, advised the members to work assiduously in their various capacities to help achieve the SDGs.

Nana Poku Agyeman, Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the Conference, said the GhIE was up to its responsibilities to Ghana, recognizing that most development challenges were essentially engineering-related.

Topics being discussed at the meeting include the Engineering Council of Ghana, Regulation of Engineering Practice in Ghana, Sustainable Energy and Environment, Engineering Education, Innovations and Sustainable Development.

Others are New and Emerging ICT Technologies for Sustainable Development of Ghana Engineering Innovation for Waste, Environment and Climate Adaptation.