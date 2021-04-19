It is amazing to know about people, brands and entrepreneurs who wish to create milestones in their respective niches. All the people behind making this possible are the ones who are driven by their passion and the quest to do something different and unusual in the industry to make themselves stand apart from others.

The grooming industry, whether for men and women, is one such space that has been on a constant rise ever since. It is an industry where newer products and grooming kits keep doing the rounds and keep offering people the best experiences through their innovative products. One such brand that is slowly growing and emerging as one of the best in the business is The Beard Struggle, a company based in Canada, but essentially the one making a huge name for itself across the world.

The Beard Struggle started its operation and was founded in the year 2015 by a passionate entrepreneur named Faiysal Kothiwala.

In just five years, the brand has gone ahead many in the industry, proving its excellence with its excellent beard care products. They are a premium company providing premium quality men’s beard care and grooming products by the bearded man for the bearded man. They are rising each day with their wide range of offerings in the best beard care products, beard growth products, beard thickener, etc.

The Beard Struggle has been collaborating with brands and in 2020, even did a giveaway with a company called SFORCE watches. They also have a junior brand Viking Program, which has about 10,000 active individuals who sell products they love. The company is ahead with its strategic planning and techniques which help them stay ahead of the competition and reach more customers across the world. The founder Faiysal Kothiwala is responsible and in-charge of the strategic planning for his organization. The team stays on task and always works towards being at least six months to a year ahead.

The Beard Struggle has 50 full-time employees today and is an efficient team of professionals who use Slack and Click-up tools for project management. They offer products that are in all ways premium and also offer their customers 24/7 customer support to help them with their queries and questions.

The Beard Struggle is about promoting brotherhood worldwide with its products and encouraging bearders and admirers who wish to positively change or impact the world. To shop the premium most quality beard products, visit their website, https://www.thebeardstruggle.com/