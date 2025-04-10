Innovative Tactics Urgently Needed to Halt Galamsey

Ghana faces the risk of losing its long-running fight against illegal mining, known as galamsey, unless bold new strategies are embraced.

Deputy Interior Minister Ebenezer Terlarbi warned on Joy FM’s PM Express that conventional methods will no longer suffice as the challenges of illegal mining intensify, particularly with the involvement of foreign nationals. He noted that repeating past approaches may lead the country to lose the battle once again, stressing the need for innovative and practical solutions.

Terlarbi’s remarks came shortly after Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak directed the Inspector General of Police to reassign all regional, divisional, and district commanders posted in mining areas.

The deputy minister defended the move as an essential part of a broader reform agenda. Among the more controversial aspects of the government’s renewed effort is a policy that calls for the deportation of foreign nationals caught engaging in galamsey instead of pursuing lengthy litigation. Mubarak reported that 107 foreign nationals had already been repatriated since he took office, a measure the minister described as a critical element of Ghana’s zero-tolerance stance against illegal mining.

Acknowledging criticism of the deportation policy, Terlarbi explained that operational limitations often render prosecution impractical. “We know how frustrating litigation can be in this country. You arrest foreigners and they say, ‘Take me to court.’ They have lawyers, which is their right.

But many claim they don’t have passports, and their identities become difficult to establish,” he said. He highlighted additional challenges, such as overcrowded prisons, difficulties in transporting suspects, and the complications that arise when suspects post bail. Terlarbi conceded that the approach might seem to reflect a double standard compared to the treatment of Ghanaians involved in similar offenses but maintained that, given the constraints, deportation remains the most viable option.

The comments underscore a broader concern that maintaining business-as-usual tactics will not yield different outcomes in combating galamsey.

The emphasis on innovation reflects an awareness of the systemic challenges, from legal processes to logistical hurdles, that have hampered previous efforts to curtail illegal mining. This practical recognition of on-ground realities hints at the potential for transformative reform in the nation’s approach to an issue that has long frustrated authorities.

A closer look at these developments reveals that the call for innovative tactics is not merely about policy shifts but also about rethinking the entire framework that has governed the struggle against galamsey. By seeking solutions that transcend conventional methods, government officials appear determined to address operational constraints and implement a more decisive strategy.

While the new measures may invite debate, especially regarding their application to foreign nationals, they also signal a readiness to adapt in the face of evolving challenges—a critical element in any long-term effort to safeguard national interests against persistent threats.