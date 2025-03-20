lino Flex Embarks on Regional Media Tour Ahead of Mega Concert in August 2025

Renowned musician, Prince Karikari, popularly known by his stage name Lino Flex, is gearing up for an exciting regional media tour in anticipation of his highly anticipated mega concert set for August 2025. As part of the build-up to the event, Lino Flex will be touring three major regions of Ghana—Greater Accra, Ashanti, and the Western Region—connecting with fans, media outlets, and key industry stakeholders.

Lino Flex, celebrated for his dynamic sound and unique fusion of genres, has consistently captivated audiences across the nation with his energetic performances and soulful lyrics. The media tour, which will span several weeks, is an opportunity for him to share insights about his journey, music, and the much-anticipated concert.

Greater Accra Region

Lino Flex will kick off the tour in Greater Accra, home to his largest fan base, with stops at various radio stations, TV shows, and other media platforms. The region’s vibrant entertainment scene makes it the perfect place to engage with both new and old fans, as well as the media who have supported his rise to fame.

Ashanti Region

Next, Lino Flex will take his tour to the Ashanti Region, where he enjoys significant popularity. Known for its rich cultural heritage and thriving music scene, the Ashanti region will provide a special platform for the artist to showcase his music and connect with his supporters in Kumasi and beyond. The region’s affinity for musical expression promises to make his media appearances here even more engaging and impactful.

Western Region

Finally, the tour will make its way to the Western Region, a vital part of the country’s music landscape. Known for its bustling arts and culture scene, Lino Flex will use his time in the region to not only interact with fans but also spotlight local artists and creatives. His visit will highlight the cultural diversity and talent present in the region, making for an unforgettable tour experience.

The media tour is set to be a memorable journey filled with interviews, live performances, fan meet-and-greets, and behind-the-scenes looks at Lino Flex’s creative process. With his upcoming concert in August 2025 drawing attention from fans and the media alike, the tour promises to build excitement and anticipation for the event.

Fans can look forward to exclusive releases, exciting announcements, and a series of surprises from Lino Flex during this media tour. Keep an eye on his social media handles for more details on tour dates and locations. This tour is not just a promotional event, but a celebration of music, culture, and the undeniable talent of Prince Karikari—Lino Flex.

Stay tuned for what promises to be an unforgettable year ahead for the rising star.