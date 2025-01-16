Inpha Reblitive’s “Nu Feel Like Miself (Broken)” Is a Testament to Strength

Rising Jamaican Dancehall artist Inpha Reblitive kicks off the year with the release of his thought-provoking single, “Nu Feel Like Miself (Broken),” featuring DJ Kunteh. This emotionally charged track delves into the struggles of identity and resilience, reflecting the transformative power of adversity.

“Often times, we are faced with difficulties that lead us to become an alter ego or a different being of our own selves. However, the learning curves gained from these difficulties have always found a way to make us triumphant within our future hurdles and thus make us even stronger on our journeys,” says Inpha Reblitive.

Born Montie Martin in the volatile community of Raymonds, Clarendon, Jamaica, Inpha Reblitive’s journey has been defined by hardship and determination. Losing his father at age 11, he assumed the role of breadwinner at 18, using music as both an outlet and a vehicle for change. His unique blend of Dancehall and Reggae embodies reality, relativity, and resilience, creating a sound that resonates deeply with audiences.

Inpha’s discography reflects his rich storytelling and versatility, with notable tracks such as: “Rose & Wreath”, “Pretty & Petty” ft. Destiny Sparta, “Alone” ft. ShaneO, “Decimal Point”. Collaborations with icons like Vybz Kartel, Tommy Lee Sparta, Sikka Rymes, and Destiny Sparta have solidified his reputation as a rising star. His recent hit “Papa Proud” and the anticipated “Harden Mi Heart” continue to showcase his lyrical prowess and emotional depth.

“Nu Feel Like Miself (Broken)” further cements Inpha Reblitive’s place as a voice of his generation, delivering a raw, relatable message that captures the heart of Dancehall culture while pushing its boundaries.

His single 'Pretty & Petty' featured Destiny Sparta on the Great Standards Riddim, alongside Vybz Kartel and Sikka Rymes, garnered new attention. 'Decimal Point' on the Body Language Riddim which created waves in the streets,was produced by Naviigator Entertainment not to mention features from Vybz Kartel, Tommy Lee Sparta, Lisa Hype, Jafrass, Destiny Sparta, and Gold Gad.

You can check out some of his other singles such as; W.G.B (Weed, Gun & Bible), Fulla Gyal featuring Sikka Rymes, Dwarf, Pit to Pulpit, and Antidote. Please be on the lookout for the buzzing track of 'Harden Mi Heart to come soon, this one will be produced by Deejay LUX formally of SuncityFm radio.