Inshore Vessel Sinks off Ada Coast, Leaving Four Crew Members Missing

Tragedy struck off the coast of Goi in the Ada West District as an inshore vessel sank, leaving four crew members unaccounted for. Among the missing are two Chinese nationals and two Ghanaians, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

The vessel, originating from Tema, was carrying a total of ten crew members when it encountered distress. Sources indicate that a leak was detected onboard while the vessel was at sea. Despite the crew’s pleas to head offshore, the captain opted otherwise, resulting in the unfortunate incident.

“We noticed the leakage while onboard, but the captain disregarded our suggestion to navigate offshore,” recounted one of the rescued crew members.

Of the crew, comprising eight Ghanaians and two Chinese nationals, six were fortunately rescued by local fishermen from Goi, who swiftly responded to distress calls. Hearing cries for help while casting their nets, the fishermen rushed to aid the sinking vessel.

“We spotted two individuals clinging to a cork attached to a rope, and we immediately rescued them. Subsequently, we spotted the other four struggling in the water and managed to bring them to safety,” explained one of the fishermen involved in the rescue operation.

Residents of Goi have rallied together, pledging support for ongoing search efforts to locate the missing crew members. Authorities, alongside local volunteers, are tirelessly conducting search and rescue operations with hopes of finding the remaining crew members swiftly.