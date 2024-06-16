Inspection of Northern Region Road Projects

Roads Minister Kwasi Amoako-Attah recently inspected ongoing road projects in the Northern Region, assessing progress and ensuring quality standards.

The projects include major highways and feeder roads critical for connecting remote communities to larger urban centers.

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the work but emphasized the need for contractors to adhere to schedules and quality specifications. These projects are part of the government’s broader agenda to improve infrastructure and stimulate economic development in the Northern Region.

Local communities have welcomed the projects, hoping for improved living conditions and economic opportunities despite some concerns about construction delays and disruptions.