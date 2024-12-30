Inspector-General of Police to Receive Presidential Honour for Exceptional Service

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) of Ghana, is set to receive a prestigious presidential honour from President Nana Akufo-Addo in recognition of his exceptional leadership and service to the Ghana Police Service.

The honour, which will be conferred in 2024, acknowledges Dampare’s dedication to enhancing law and order in the country.

Having served as IGP since 2021, Dampare is widely credited with spearheading several significant reforms aimed at modernizing the police force and improving its visibility and accountability. Under his leadership, the Ghana Police Service has introduced innovative strategies to combat crime and increase public confidence in law enforcement.

Dampare’s tenure has seen notable improvements in police communication and operational efficiency, contributing to stronger public trust and a more transparent approach to policing. His efforts to transform the service into a more professional and responsive institution have not only contributed to maintaining peace and security but have also bolstered the integrity of the force.

The upcoming presidential honour underscores the importance of the Police Service in upholding social order and the rule of law in Ghana. It is a reflection of the high regard in which Dampare is held for his tireless commitment to advancing the mission of the Ghana Police Service and ensuring a safer environment for all citizens. The award highlights the crucial role that law enforcement plays in fostering national stability, and Dampare’s leadership has been central to these achievements.