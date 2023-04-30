Inspired ALSWEL Foundation Feeds The Homeless On The Street Of Accra

The inspired Alswel foundation has donated food items to homeless persons on the streets of Accra today.

The Foundation through a food bank exercise, took to the streets of Accra and shared foodstuff with the homeless and particularly persons street people.

According to the CEO of The Inspired Alswel Foundation, Alswel Annan, He mentioned that this was just the beginning of an exercise that they intend to undertake on a regular basis due to its success.

He said, ‘I am so elated to have done this. Seeing the people happy is what urges me on. This has been very successful and it is not going to be a nine day wonder. The team and I intend to do this very often. We thank all partners and volunteers for putting in the work.

It was a thought-fulfilling exercise as the team shared moments of joy with individuals on the street.

The Inpired Alswel foundation is an organization committed to developing student leaders whilst helping to bridge the gap in society.