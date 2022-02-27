Instability in neighbouring countries calls for vigilance at borders – NCCE

Mr. Victor Elikpim Nuworkpor, the Upper East Deputy Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has urged vigilance among people in the border communities, given the recent political instability and growing jihadist activities in some of the neighbouring countries.

All, he said, should agree to play their expected part as responsible citizens to protect and to keep the country safe.

Mr. Nuworkpor was speaking at a forum held to educate tertiary students drawn from across the region, in Bolgatanga, on their civic responsibilities.

It formed part of the “Preventing Electoral Violence and Providing Security to the Northern Border Regions of Ghana (NORPREVSEC) Project, initiated by the NCCE and sponsored by the European Union (EU).

The project seeks to protect the young people from extremist ideology, prevent transnational organised crimes and to promote respect for human rights and dignity.

Mr. Nuworkpor said Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger had suffered violence in various forms and everything must be done to make sure that there was no spill over to Ghana.

He called for the youth to reject extremism and to flag up people with extremist inclinations and suspicious characters in their communities to the security agencies.