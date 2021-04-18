Instagram is continuing its experiment with not displaying the amount of Likes a post gets. Users in a small global test group are now able to decide in future if they want to hide the number of Likes on the posts they see.

The users in the test group are also able to turn off the Like counts for their own posts. Work is also underway on a similar option on Facebook, the Instagram owner announced on Wednesday.

Instagram had already launched a test in 2019 in which the Like counter was removed for some users.

Two years later, the social media giant says it has learned that some users feel less pressured when they don’t see the number of Likes, while others still want to see this number so they can get a sense of what’s trending.

Earlier in March, Instagram caused uproar when it accidentally removed the Like indicator for many users who were not part of the previous test group. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri apologised and the numbers were quickly restored.