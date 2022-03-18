Instagram suspends Kanye West for 24 Hours After Racial Slurs

A spokesperson for Instagram’s parent firm, Meta Platforms Inc, has disclosed that Musician, Kanye West, has been suspended from the social media network for 24 hours for infringing the platform’s policy regarding harassment after directing racial slurs at comedian, Trevor Noah.

Per reports, Kanye directed racial slurs at Trevor Noah, host of ‘The Daily Show’, in an Instagram post after Noah discussed a row between West, and his former wife, Kim Kardashian, and her comedian boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

In Kanye’s post attacking Noah, he repeatedly referred to Trevor Noah as a “Koon”. The slur Kanye West used is described by Urban Dictionary as “a Black person who is anti-Black”.



The platform deleted content sent from the 44-year-old rapper’s account that was in violation of its policies on “hate speech and bullying and harassment”, spokesperson, Joe Osborne, told local media in an emailed statement.

Kanye West, who legally changed his name to ‘Ye’, will be restricted from posting, commenting, or sending direct messages from the account for 24 hours. According to Osborne, further action could be taken if he continues to violate policies after regaining control of the account.

Trevor Noah Reacts to Kanye’s Racial Slur

In a response to Kanye’s post, Noah shared a lengthy comment underneath the post, which has since been removed due to West’s account suspension. Addressing the racial slur, Noah said: “As for Koon… clearly some people graduate, but we are still stupid”.

Trevor Noah further addressing the issue said: “Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod”.

“There are few artists who have had more of an impact on me than you, Ye. You took samples and turned them into symphonies. You took your pain and through the wire turned it into performance perfection. I thought differently about how I spend my money because of you. You’re an indelible part of my life, Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain”. Trevor Noah

The comedian was praised for the comment, especially the part in which he acknowledged West’s “impact”.

Trevor Noah’s Post that Instigated the Racial Attack

According to some reports, Trevor Noah mentioned that the situation between the rapper, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson was “terrifying to watch”.

“Unpacking the Kim-Kanye-Pete situation and the harassment many women face when trying to leave a relationship”, Trevor wrote in a Twitter post. Per reports, the post has since been deleted.