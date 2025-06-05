Instigator Behind Military Landguards @ Borteyman Unmasked…NDC Chairman’s Son Fingered

Mr. Otu Hesse a property owner at Nmadzor has accused Kweku Nketiah, the son of the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress Mr. Asiedu Nketiah as the mastermind behind what he described as ‘military landguards’ besieging his property to cause mayhem.

He said, the armed men in military uniform had visited the site the day before to harass and cause mayhem and have reappeared again just to intimidate and obstruct ongoing development on the site.

After a heated confrontation between Mr. Hesse’s men and the armed military officers amidst warning shots, they both reached some measure of truce as the commanding officer went into a tete-a-tete with the property owner.

Afterwards, Mr. Hesse granted interview to some media personal who had arrived at the scene and he stated that he’s a wind of the fact that his own party national Chairman’s son whom he mentioned as Kweku is the one who is trying to use the military to encroach on his property and he is never going to allow that.

He said the NDC is barely six months in government and they want to start what the NPP couldn’t accomplish in eight when they tried to use state security to take portions of his land.

“I’m advising our National Chairman because I’m also a constituency Chairman at Ayawaso Central but the name we heard yesterday was the Chairman’s son, Kweku whom we gathered that he is the one who had instructed Col. Amponsah of 48-Engineers regiment to bring their landguards in uniform to come and disturb us here”, he stated.

“I’m telling you, they can go to hell and back, they can never take this land. I hope the Chairman is not involved or behind his son, if so then he should advise his son… we know he has been grabbing lands at Tse Addo but here, he shouldn’t dare!”.