InstinctBusiness Awards Honour Financial Leaders for Outstanding Contributions

Ike Dzokpo
Awardees

The InstinctBusiness Finance Innovation Awards, now rebranded as the InstinctBusiness Awards, have recognized Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) and financial leaders for their outstanding contributions to the financial sector.

The prestigious event, held at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, aimed to shine a spotlight on the critical yet often overlooked role these financial stewards play in their organizations and the broader economy.

Mr Akin Naphtal Ceo And Founder Of Instinct Wave
Mr Akin Naphtal Ceo And Founder Of Instinct Wave

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Akin Naphtal, CEO and Founder of Instinct Wave, emphasized that the event was not only a celebration of individual achievements but also a call to recognize the essential contributions of financial professionals.

The 2024 CFO Awards aimed to address a noteworthy issue in the corporate world: the lack of recognition for financial leaders.

“Despite their crucial role in driving financial strategy, managing risks, and ensuring organizational stability, CFOs often operate behind the scenes and receive little recognition from other executive positions,” he bemoaned.

Awardees

However, he therefore underscored the need to recognize and value the work of financial leaders since they are the backbone of any organization.

“Their strategic insight and rigorous financial stewardship are what keep businesses afloat and thriving, especially in times of economic volatility. It is high time we bring their contributions to the forefront and celebrate their achievements,” he highlighted.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) Mr. Samuel Dentu, in his remarks, also noted that the role of finance in organizational growth cannot be overstated.

According to him, finance serves as a strategic enabler, providing the necessary resources, insight, and guidance to fuel sustainable growth and prosperity.

“By effectively managing capital, driving strategic planning, mitigating risks, measuring performance, securing funding, and facilitating strategic transactions, finance plays a central role in shaping the trajectory of organizational growth and success.

More so, the role of finance in AI is evolving rapidly, with AI technologies offering transformative opportunities to enhance financial analysis, risk management, trading, customer service, compliance, and more.

Awards Night

By harnessing the power of AI-driven insights and automation, finance professionals can unlock new levels of efficiency, innovation, and value creation in today’s dynamic and increasingly digital financial landscape,” he explained.

Mr. Samuel Dentu, who honoured with the IBCFO Lifetime Achievement Award commended InstinctBusiness Awards and reiterated the importance of such recognition in motivating financial professionals to strive for excellence.

Awarding Mr Samuel DentuSecond Award

                   Below is the InstinctBusiness CFO Awards 2024 Winners List

 

S/N Winners List
Emerging CFO of the Year

Emma Ampah

Finance Director

Tex Styles Ghana Limited
2 CFO of the Year: Insurance

Mr. Kenneth Acolatse

General Manager, Finance & Admin

SIC Insurance
3 Woman CFO of the Year – Public Sector

Ayi Yakubu Zakariah

Finance Director

National Petroleum Authority (NPA)
4 CFO of the Year: Consumer Goods

Justin Mollel

Finance & Strategy Director

Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC (Diageo)
5 CFO of the Year – Technology

Samuel Osew-Kwatia

Group CFO

Broadspectrum Limited
6 Public Sector Finance Personality of the Year

Bernice Ampofo

Director of Finance

Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA)
7 Public Sector Finance Leadership Award

Samuel Ewudzie Arthur

Director, Finance

Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)
8 Private Sector Finance Personality of the Year

CMA N.V.V. Chalapathi Rao

Group CFO

B5 Plus Group
9 Public Sector Finance Hall of Fame

Dr. George Tettey

Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Finance and Services

Bui Power Authority
10 IBCFO Lifetime Achievement Award

Mr. Samuel Dentu

Deputy CEO, Finance and Operations

Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA)
   

 

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh

