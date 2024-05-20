InstinctBusiness Awards Honour Financial Leaders for Outstanding Contributions

The InstinctBusiness Finance Innovation Awards, now rebranded as the InstinctBusiness Awards, have recognized Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) and financial leaders for their outstanding contributions to the financial sector.

The prestigious event, held at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, aimed to shine a spotlight on the critical yet often overlooked role these financial stewards play in their organizations and the broader economy.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Akin Naphtal, CEO and Founder of Instinct Wave, emphasized that the event was not only a celebration of individual achievements but also a call to recognize the essential contributions of financial professionals.

The 2024 CFO Awards aimed to address a noteworthy issue in the corporate world: the lack of recognition for financial leaders.

“Despite their crucial role in driving financial strategy, managing risks, and ensuring organizational stability, CFOs often operate behind the scenes and receive little recognition from other executive positions,” he bemoaned.

However, he therefore underscored the need to recognize and value the work of financial leaders since they are the backbone of any organization.

“Their strategic insight and rigorous financial stewardship are what keep businesses afloat and thriving, especially in times of economic volatility. It is high time we bring their contributions to the forefront and celebrate their achievements,” he highlighted.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) Mr. Samuel Dentu, in his remarks, also noted that the role of finance in organizational growth cannot be overstated.

According to him, finance serves as a strategic enabler, providing the necessary resources, insight, and guidance to fuel sustainable growth and prosperity.

“By effectively managing capital, driving strategic planning, mitigating risks, measuring performance, securing funding, and facilitating strategic transactions, finance plays a central role in shaping the trajectory of organizational growth and success.

More so, the role of finance in AI is evolving rapidly, with AI technologies offering transformative opportunities to enhance financial analysis, risk management, trading, customer service, compliance, and more.

By harnessing the power of AI-driven insights and automation, finance professionals can unlock new levels of efficiency, innovation, and value creation in today’s dynamic and increasingly digital financial landscape,” he explained.

Mr. Samuel Dentu, who honoured with the IBCFO Lifetime Achievement Award commended InstinctBusiness Awards and reiterated the importance of such recognition in motivating financial professionals to strive for excellence.

Below is the InstinctBusiness CFO Awards 2024 Winners List

S/N Winners List Emerging CFO of the Year Emma Ampah Finance Director Tex Styles Ghana Limited 2 CFO of the Year: Insurance Mr. Kenneth Acolatse General Manager, Finance & Admin SIC Insurance 3 Woman CFO of the Year – Public Sector Ayi Yakubu Zakariah Finance Director National Petroleum Authority (NPA) 4 CFO of the Year: Consumer Goods Justin Mollel Finance & Strategy Director Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC (Diageo) 5 CFO of the Year – Technology Samuel Osew-Kwatia Group CFO Broadspectrum Limited 6 Public Sector Finance Personality of the Year Bernice Ampofo Director of Finance Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) 7 Public Sector Finance Leadership Award Samuel Ewudzie Arthur Director, Finance Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) 8 Private Sector Finance Personality of the Year CMA N.V.V. Chalapathi Rao Group CFO B5 Plus Group 9 Public Sector Finance Hall of Fame Dr. George Tettey Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Finance and Services Bui Power Authority 10 IBCFO Lifetime Achievement Award Mr. Samuel Dentu Deputy CEO, Finance and Operations Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA)

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh