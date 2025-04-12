InstinctWave’s CFO Awards Celebrate Finance Innovation in Africa

During the awards ceremony at the Labadi Beach Hotel, Mr. Akin Naphtal, CEO of InstinctWave, emphasized the importance of the awards in celebrating leadership and excellence, while also commemorating a significant milestone for the company.

“Tonight is extra special. We are not only here to celebrate outstanding finance professionals, but we are also kicking off the 20th anniversary celebration of InstinctWave,” he said.

“For two decades, we’ve remained committed to promoting African excellence. From day one, our purpose has been clear: to show leadership, celebrate achievements, and build platforms that inspire both public and private sector growth across the continent.”

Reflecting on the journey so far, Mr. Naphtal acknowledged the resilience and innovation of finance professionals, emphasizing their vital role in driving institutional change and strengthening economies.

“As we look to the future, let’s carry forward the spirit of excellence, collaboration, and purpose. What we build today sets the foundation for generations to come,” he added.

Finance Ministry Reaffirms Commitment to Fiscal Discipline and Reform at CFO Awards

Chief Director at the Ministry of Finance, Eva Esselba Mends, reiterated Ghana’s commitment to fiscal discipline, accountability, and financial sector reforms, emphasizing the urgent need for sustained transformation in public finance management.

She acknowledged the critical role of finance professionals in shaping a resilient economy and commended InstinctWave Group for consistently providing a platform that highlights excellence in the financial sector.

“I want to begin by recognizing the tremendous work done by InstinctWave Group over the years. This ceremony is more than awards; it’s a reminder of the need to inspire change and set standards for the next generation,” she said.

Mends used the occasion to reflect on Ghana’s journey in public financial management over the past two decades, citing both progress and ongoing challenges.

“Twenty years ago, Ghana lacked many of the critical financial governance structures we have today—such as the Public Procurement Act and the Internal Audit Agency. These reforms have strengthened our public finance systems, but much work remains,” she noted.

She added that while Ghana has made considerable progress—including the enactment of the Public Financial Management (PFM) Act and the rollout of digital systems like GIFMIS—issues such as expenditure overruns, weak revenue performance, and non-compliance with budget ceilings still threaten fiscal sustainability.

“Our revenue-to-GDP ratio still lags behind that of many peers, yet we continue to demand public services that far exceed our revenue capabilities. This mismatch has forced us into unsustainable spending patterns and painful adjustments like debt restructuring,” she explained.

According to Mends, the recent budget presented by the Minister for Finance outlines bold reforms to address these gaps. These include amendments to the PFM Act, the introduction of a Fiscal Council, and stricter enforcement of expenditure ceilings.

“We must strengthen oversight, especially within the Ministry of Finance. Some may not favor a strong finance ministry, but it is essential to enforce the rules and ensure that public spending stays within the limits approved by Parliament,” she said.

She also stressed the importance of prioritizing and sequencing development projects and shifting toward performance-based budgeting to ensure value for money in every cedi spent.

“Parliament approved GHS 293 billion for 2024, but will Ghanaians see that amount in real, measurable public services? That’s the challenge we face,” she added.

Mends said the Ministry is investing in technology, capacity building, and process improvements to build a more transparent and efficient financial system. She called for stronger partnerships with stakeholders to support reforms and inspire the next generation of finance professionals.

“Tonight is not just about celebrating achievements. It’s about building trust, creating sustainable systems, and ensuring that we never have to face the fiscal crises of the past again,” she concluded.

Standard Chartered Bank, GEPA, GWL Emerge Top Honourees at 5th CFO and Public Finance Awards in Accra

Standard Chartered Bank, the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), and Ghana Water Limited (GWL) were among the standout institutions honoured at the 2025 CFO and Public Finance Awards, held on April 4th at the prestigious Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

The award event celebrated excellence in financial leadership and institutional impact, bringing together distinguished organizations and professionals from across the region. It was an evening dedicated to recognizing those who have made significant contributions to advancing financial governance and driving positive change within the public and private sectors.

Standard Chartered Bank emerged as one of the top winners at the 5th CFO & Public Finance Awards, clinching three major honours that reaffirm its commitment to impactful banking and sustainable finance.

The bank was named Best Bank Financing Community Impact Initiatives, in recognition of its efforts to drive inclusive finance and support underserved communities through innovative financial solutions.

Additionally, Standard Chartered Ghana was awarded Best Bank in Investment and Wealth Management, a testament to its excellence in delivering trusted investment services and wealth creation tools for clients across the continent.

Highlighting the night’s celebration of financial leadership, Albert Larweh Asante, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana, was recognized among the Top 50 CFOs of the Year, honouring his strategic vision, resilience, and leadership in navigating complex financial landscapes.

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) received top honours at the event, further solidifying its position as a key driver of export-led economic growth in Ghana.

GEPA was named Export Trade Facilitator Provider of the Year, recognizing its continued efforts in supporting Ghanaian exporters and strengthening the country’s global trade competitiveness.

In addition to the institutional recognition, Bernice Ampofo, Finance Director of GEPA, earned a coveted spot among the Top 50 CFOs of the Year, lauded for her leadership in aligning financial strategy with GEPA’s mission to transform Ghana’s export ecosystem.

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) emerged as a standout public utility at the awards, securing two notable honours that reflect its financial strength and operational transparency.

The Finance Team of Ghana Water Ltd was honoured with the Silver Award for Finance Team of the Year, celebrating their collaborative efforts in streamlining public finance processes and driving accountability in the water sector.

Further cementing GWL’s leadership in financial management, Thomas Mensah Abobi, Chief Manager – Finance, was named among the Top 50 CFOs of the Year, recognised for his strategic stewardship and contribution to public sector reform. The organisation also secured the Finance Team of the Year (Silver) Award.

The Accountant General of the United Republic of Tanzania, Leonard Mkude, was honoured with the distinguished Public Sector Finance Leader of the Year award. Under his guidance, the Finance Team of the Accountant General of Tanzania excelled, securing the Gold Award for Finance Team of the Year.

Meanwhile, Stevens Mwanje, the Chief Financial Officer of Uganda’s National Social Security Fund (NSSF), earned a well-deserved spot among the Top 50 CFOs of the Year, reflecting his exceptional financial stewardship. Additionally, NSSF Uganda was recognized for its outstanding performance, clinching the Finance Team of the Year (Bronze) award.

The two-day event, themed “Future Trends: The Next Wave of Sustainable Finance Innovation,” was organized by InstinctWave, an ISO-certified B2B event and media and digital consultancy firm with a track record in hosting premium events across Africa.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh