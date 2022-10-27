Institut Pasteur de Dakar launches Grand Challenges Senegal

Grand Challenges Senegal will be hosted by Institut Pasteur de Dakar (IPD) with financial support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Grand Challenges Canada, and the Government of Senegal.

DAKAR, Senegal, 26 October, 2022,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-The 2023 Grand Challenges Annual Meeting will take place in Dakar, Senegal. Following the announcement of President Macky Sall at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Grand Challenges Annual Meeting in Brussels, Grand Challenges Senegal curated by the Institut Pasteur de Dakar (IPD) has today launched its inaugural call for proposals.

Epidemic threats are increasing in their frequency, intensity, and severity – yet the world remains woefully exposed and unprepared. Grand Challenges Senegal is soliciting its first round of proposals from innovators working across Africa and African scientists in the diaspora on interventions to enhance epidemic intelligence, surveillance, and outbreak response.

Initiatives fostering innovation in this area will be financially supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Grand Challenges Canada, and the Government of Senegal.

Grant applications may be submitted in English, French or Wolof until January 31, 2023, via https://www.grandchallenges.sn

Dr Amadou Alpha Sall, CEO of IPD, said: “I am thrilled. This is an amazing opportunity to catalyse initiatives rooted in the reality of the African context that will have the potential to transform how we manage epidemics. We look forward to welcoming the Grand Challenges community in Dakar.”

About Grand Challenges initiatives

Grand Challenges is a family of initiatives fostering innovation to solve key global health and development problems. Each initiative is an experiment in the use of challenges to focus innovation on making an impact (see the Grand Challenges fact sheet).

