Institute measures to enhance reading among students – Impact Ghana

Mr Abdul-Basit Abdul-Rahaman, the Executive Director of Impact Ghana, a youth advocacy NGO, has called on the Government and other stakeholders to institute measures to promote reading and writing among students.

He said reading and writing would broaden the intellectual scope of students and help to harness their potentials for national development.

Mr Abdul-Rahaman made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale and said: “Exposing students to the reading and writing culture is a catalyst for boosting their understanding of issues of national and global concerns”.

He expressed the need for government and NGOs to prioritise the provision of reading facilities for students, especially those in the rural areas.

Impact Ghana, in collaboration with the Ghana Library Authority and the Ghana Education Service, is rolling out a three-year project for basic and senior high school students in the Northern Region, as part of measures to improve their reading habits.

Mr Abdul-Rahaman said the project would engage students through the formation of reading and writing clubs across the region to help regain the missing culture of reading among students.