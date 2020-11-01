The Institute of Directors-Ghana, a professional organization committed to the practice of corporate directorship, has inducted 37 new members and fellows.

Mr Rockson Dogbegah, President of the Institute, at the induction ceremony said two months ago, the Institute received certification of registration under the Professional Bodies Registration Act, 1973 (NRCD 143).

He said the Act gave the Institute the full status of operating as a Professional Institute after 20 years of operating under the Company’s Code.

“This mandate gives us enormous powers and responsibilities for regulating Directorship in Ghana,” Mr Dogbega said.

“Work is near completion on a draft bill to acquire the ‘Professional Directors Act, which will further enhance our brand, ensuring that we have the full benefit of regulating the practice of Directorship.”

He said when the Charter status was attained, the Institute would be able to offer Charter status to her members.

Mr Dogbegah said in a related development, some serious work had also been initiated in an attempt to develop a National Corporate Governance Code for Ghana.

He said the Code would ensure that the country had a single framework on, which organisations could anchor their corporate governance policies and practices.

“There is a lot of work ahead and we are confident that your admission is timely; we are hoping to draw on your strengths as well as leverage on your experiences to develop the appropriate structures, systems, networks and resources to achieve this goal.”

“We look forward to your active participation in the affairs of the Institute as good ambassadors who will always champion ethical and effective leadership in all your endeavours,” he stated.

Mr Dogbega hinted of a Directors’ week celebration soon with activities, including capacity building engagements, members’ forum, awards ceremony and an Annual General Meeting (AGM).

He commended the new members and fellows and charged all to promote peace ahead of the December polls.

“I believe it is our collective responsibility as a people to promote peace and foster national cohesion with every opportunity we have. As directors, we have influence, networks and relationships. Let us leverage on those and any other medium available to us to promote peace for our dear country. Ghana is all we have,” Mr Dogbega added.

The mission of the Institute of Directors-Ghana is to promote good corporate governance by enforcing the code of ethics, developing a national institutional capacity; and providing education and professional development.

Its objectives are to create wealth for shareholders and society, encourage members to improve on professional development and engender investor confidence in the management of corporate bodies.

It is also to promote and safeguard the interest of directors who carry out their duties professionally and provide guidelines for appropriate conduct of directors to enable them to strive for the highest standards in ethical behaviour.

