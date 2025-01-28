Institute Opposes Proposal to Abolish Betting Tax

The Institute of Community Sustainability has voiced strong opposition to the potential abolition of the betting tax proposed by President John Dramani Mahama.

The organization urged the president to reconsider the move, citing concerns over its potential negative impact on Ghana’s youth population.

This response comes amid statements from Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who vowed during his confirmation hearings in January 2025 that, if approved, he would eliminate the betting tax and the E-levy in his first budget. Dr. Forson argued that the current betting tax has failed to meet its intended goals and should therefore be scrapped.

However, the Institute of Community Sustainability disagrees. In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Eric Jerry Aidoo, the institute raised alarm about the social and mental health repercussions of promoting betting, particularly among the country’s youth. With Ghana’s population nearing 32 million, the institute emphasized the dire shortage of mental health resources, noting that there are only four mental health centers in the country, and no sports psychologists to assist the youth, many of whom are at risk of being drawn into gambling.

“In a country where mental health challenges are already a major concern, encouraging betting will only worsen these issues,” said Aidoo in the statement. The Institute proposed that, rather than abolishing the betting tax, the government should maintain or even increase it. They argued that the revenue generated could be better utilized to fund mental health services, including the establishment of psychiatric hospitals in each region.

The Institute also underscored that Ghana’s youth deserve more than the false allure of quick wealth through gambling. “Our young people need sustainable jobs and proper support to realize their full potential. The government must prioritize their well-being,” the statement continued.

The organization went as far as to announce that it would take to the streets if necessary to demonstrate its opposition to the proposed abolition of the betting tax. They called on President Mahama to put the well-being of the youth above the desire to remove a potentially harmful tax.

This debate on the betting tax highlights a deeper concern over the mental health and social impact of gambling in Ghana, as the country grapples with balancing economic growth and the welfare of its young population.