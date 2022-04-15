Institute shorter time frame for resolution of chieftaincy disputes – Dr Nana Ato Arthur

The Head of Local Government Service, Dr Nana Ato Arthur, has implored the Central Regional House of Chiefs to institute a shorter time frame for the resolution of chieftaincy disputes to ensure peace and development.

He said as key partners of local governance, it was counterproductive for chiefs to be embroiled in endless litigations, which had thrown many communities into a state of turmoil and underdevelopment.

“For instance, our case management process here in the house. Can we set ourselves a performance target, that cases for determination cannot run for over two years? It is an achievable and realistic target, I believe,” he stated.

He made the case at the 2022 first general meeting of the House in Cape Coast.

Those present at the meeting included the President of the National House of Chiefs and Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, Central Regional Minister, Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister of Transport, and some Paramount Chiefs from the region.

Describing them as promoters of peace and insurers of development, Dr Arthur emphasized that disputes among chiefs weakened the entire local government structure and destroyed the future of their respective communities.

“I can cite for example in my own backyard – the Abrem Omanhen case here has travelled for over four years and still journeying. How can a case be pending here for say 10 years and probably another five years at the Appeal Court? there will be total Confusion in the Community for 15 years. Where is the agenda for peace and development?” he lamented.

He said if there was no peace in the community, there could not be development.

He charged the chiefs to demand accountability from the local actors such as Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives and Members of Parliament on ongoing projects in their communities.

“You need to summon Ministers, Heads and CEOs from your region to share with you some of their development agenda and you need to facilitate greater popular participation,” he said.

“At the same time, you also need to provide increased accountability for your various citizens,” he added.

Mt Arthur, however, cautioned the chiefs to be mindful of potential rivalry between them and politicians, a situation he said needed to be managed well.

Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi, who expressed similar concerns, lamented the rate of chieftaincy issues in the region.

“Chieftaincy issues are too many; there are too many cases of double chiefs. Do we always have to end up in court to get an acting President for a traditional council?” he queried.

He also made it clear that it was not the responsibility of paramount chiefs to appoint chiefs in various villages and communities, explaining that every stool had its own kingmakers who were responsible for enstoolment.

He, therefore, cautioned paramount chiefs who were engaged in such acts to put a stop it.

“Because of these disputes, there is the perception that chiefs are corrupt. To gazette a chief, some people will demand bribes. It is a very bad practice that brings our name into disrepute. It doesn’t speak well of us,” he cautioned.

The President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, said the House would arrange training workshops for chiefs, queen mothers and family heads to minimise chieftaincy issues in the region.

“The university of Cape Coast has already offered medical school conference hall to us free of charge for the purpose of this training,” he announced.

Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu who is also the Bremanhen, added that they had decided to set deadlines to resolve cases – possibly three months for arbitration and six months for judicial cases unless there were exceptions.

For her part, Mrs Assan expressed gratitude to the chiefs for their support for activities of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) and general development of the region.

She said the RCC had come up with a regional development strategy, which addressed a plethora of challenges including sanitation, education and health and asked for the continuous support of the chiefs in their implementation.