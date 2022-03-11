Institutional Maternal, Infant Mortality Increase In Ghana

Ghana’s institutional maternal mortality rate has increased to 112 per 100,000 live births in 2021 from the previous figure of 106 in 2020.

Infant mortality increased to 7.9 per cent from 7.6 per cent within the same period and that of the under-five mortality rate raised to 10.1 per cent in 2021 from 9.6 per cent in 2020.

Mrs Eva Mensah, Director, Nursing and Midwifery, Ghana Health Service (GHS), disclosed this at the Oti Regional 2021 Annual Performance Review meeting at Nkwanta in the Nkwanta-South Municipality of the Oti Region.

Mrs Mensah, who read the Director-General of GHS speech, said several service delivery indicators recorded increases with Out-Patient Department per capita rate increasing by 11 per cent, skilled delivery coverage increased to 63.5 per cent in 2021 from 56.7 per cent in 2020 while that of Ante-Natal Care client’s making 4th visit increased to 82.1 per cent in 2021 as compared to 74 per cent in 2020.

She said the year under review, also saw the hospital admission rate increase to 64.9 per cent from 52.2 per cent over the previous year.

The Director attributed these successes to increase public confidence in the quality of their health services and the unrelenting efforts by health staff, who despite the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic, weathered the storm and gave their all.

Mrs Mensah said 2021 also served as a watershed, as it marked the end of the Health Sector Medium-Term Development Plan (2018-2021) and the beginning of the National Health Policy and Ghana’s roadmap for attaining Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The Director advised the health workers to close their service delivery gaps and fulfilled their mandate of ensuring that UHC was attained, through a well-equipped and dedicated workforce implementing strategic innovations.

She said their innovative strategies included human resource development, administration and support service, research development, public health, clinical care, supply chain management, among others.

Mrs Mensah urged the health workers to help consolidate the gains made in 2021 and proactively meet the public expectations on service provision and renewed their image as a true force to reckon with in quality and affordable healthcare.

Mr Bright Lenwah, the Nkwanta South Municipal Chief Executive, pledged his support for quality healthcare delivery in the Region.

Mr Lenwah, who also represented the Oti Regional Minister, said Kadjebi, Krachi-East, Krachi-Nchumuru and Nkwanta North Districts were currently benefitting from the Government’s Agenda 111 Projects as a way of bringing quality and affordable healthcare delivery to the doorstep of the citizenry.