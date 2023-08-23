Institutional support lessen financial burden of organising Chale Wote Festival

The Director and Founder of the Chale Wote Street Art Festival, Nii Mantse Aryeequaye, says partnership with State institutions and private entities has eased the financial burden of organising the event this year.

Although he did not disclose the amount involved in hosting the 13th edition of the show, he said the role of key stakeholders had saved the team “some headache”.

Nii Aryeequaye recently told an online portal that the festival had been funded “independently” in the last 12 years and expressed reservations about inadequate corporate support in previous editions.

However, speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the second day of art exhibitions at the Christianborg Castle Gardens at Osu in Accra, the Director, sounded grateful for the contribution of institutions that joined the train this year.

“Our burden is lessened a bit, but it could be better. It [support] has afforded us a space like the Christianborg Castle and I’m sure if we had to foot the bill for everything here, it would be a bit of a headache. So, having government agencies involved has been helpful,” he said.

This year’s event is supported by several stakeholders, including the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ghana Tourism Authority, Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly and the Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey Constituency, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings.

Day two of the Chale Wote Street Art Festival proceeded smoothly with colourful display of adorable pieces of art across different genres.

Some Ghanaian and international artists put up works depicting themes such as disability, resistance, and other relatable portraits and sculpture, which attracted positive feedback from visitors.

A number of young artists were happy with the opportunity offered to them by the organisers.

Ernest Boafo, a young Artist, called for more local patronage of art works, saying “it’s not easy being an artist”.