Insufficient Transparency in Debt and Social Spending Revealed by Open Budget Survey

Against the backdrop of unprecedented global debt levels, the most recent Open Budget Survey exposes significant shortcomings in countries’ transparency and accountability concerning debt management and expenditure on vital social sectors like healthcare and sanitation.

Austin Ndiokwelu, Director of Policy and Global Advocacy at the International Budget Partnership, emphasized, “Despite marginal improvements noted in this survey, governments are failing to furnish adequate information or avenues for public engagement regarding debt management and budget implementation. These aspects are pivotal for ensuring the delivery of dependable public services.”

While there has been a marginal uptick in global budget transparency scores, regional analyses reveal divergent trajectories. Notably, East Asia & the Pacific and Sub-Saharan Africa have made substantial strides since 2012, whereas Eastern Europe & Central Asia and Latin America & the Caribbean have also seen progress. Conversely, South Asia witnessed a pronounced decline, with Western Europe, the U.S., and Canada stagnating. The Middle East & North Africa continue to perform poorly, albeit with some improvements.

Compounded by conflicts and other factors, the publication of key documents such as Citizens Budgets and In-Year Reports has dwindled. These documents, which provide accessible financial information and facilitate spending assessments against initial budgets, are crucial for fostering transparency.

Furthermore, the survey highlights a glaring lack of accountability in debt management. Alarmingly, only about half of the surveyed countries furnish data on their total debt burden in budget proposals, while less than a quarter provide information on the long-term sustainability of government finances. A mere 11 percent include a 10-year projection of financial sustainability in their Executive Budget Proposals.

Moreover, legislative oversight has waned, plummeting three points over the past two survey rounds. The COVID-19 pandemic afforded many governments the opportunity to circumvent legislative scrutiny, and oversight mechanisms have yet to rebound.

While public participation mechanisms exist in 83% of surveyed countries, opportunities for input on sector budgets are markedly scarcer in line ministries compared to finance ministries and legislatures. This represents a significant reform opportunity, given that line ministries wield considerable influence over decisions affecting social spending.

Ndiokwelu underscores the importance of public engagement, asserting that by sharing information and soliciting community input, governments can make more informed decisions aligned with people’s needs, thereby fostering trust and improving livelihoods.

The Open Budget Survey stands as the sole independent assessment of national budget transparency, oversight, and participation. Assessing 125 countries in its latest round, covering budgets totaling over $33.5 trillion in Fiscal Year 2022, the survey relied on evaluations by local researchers, peer reviewers, and government assessors scrutinizing 30,000 indicators across 672 budget documents and 299 participation mechanisms.