Insurance does not cover okada and pragia in Ghana – SIC

The SIC Insurance PLC on Wednesday revealed that motorbikes and tricycles: “Okada,” “Pragia,” and “Aboboyaa” are not insured for commercial transportation business and therefore cautioned the public against patronizing it.

This the SIC explained that the laws of Ghana made commercial usage of these means of transportation illegal and therefore not insured for commercial purposes, “you board commercial motorbike or tricycle at your own risk in case of an accident”.

Statistics from the Tema Regional Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service in Tema indicated in the first quarter 99 motorcycles were involved in an accident and the second quarter 83 were involved which caused several people injuries, and some deaths from accidents involving okada and other illegal commercial motors.

Mrs Cynthia Kwarteng Tufuor, Tema Area Manager of SIC, with oversight duties over parts of Volta and Eastern Regions, giving the caution said boarding these means of transportation was at one’s own risk.

Mrs Tuffour together with Ms Cynthia Twumasi, her Deputy stated at the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office, road safety campaign platform which involves the Tema MTTD, other identifiable individuals, and institutions as the drivers of the campaign.

The GNA-Tema and MTTD Road Safety Project also seek to actively create consistent and systematic weekly awareness advocacy on the need to be cautious on the road as a user, educate all road users on their responsibilities, and sensitise drivers especially on the tenets of road safety regulations.

Mrs Tuffour disclosed that even though the motorcycles may be insured as required by law, their use for commercial purposes was not covered by insurance as it was illegal for people to pay a fare to ride it.

She, therefore, stressed that “patronizing okada and aboboyaa is a personal decision to use such illegal commercial motors therefore if there is an accident you do not qualify to receive any claims from insurance companies.”

She stated however that the insurance covers a rider who uses it for personal purposes and not for commercial reasons, and therefore advised the public to take care of their lives by not patronizing them for their good.

Ms Twumasi, on her part revealed that insurance companies received a lot of claims for vehicle damage caused by either okada or aboboyaa who often sped off after causing an accident.

She explained that having comprehensive insurance provides cover to vehicle damage, theft, injuries, death, among others while third-party which was the minimum acceptable insurance cover by law, also provides cover for injuries to others on the road.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, Tema Regional Manager of Ghana News Agency said as part of the broader GNA-Tema and MTTD road safety campaign, the GNA-Tema office was linking-up with other strategic stakeholders as road safety advocates.

He said Ministers of the Gospel, Traditional Leaders, Politicians including Members of Parliament, Metropolitan Chief Executives, would be given a platform to educate their constituents on the need to adhere to road safety rules.

He said the insurance industry plays a strategic role in case of an accident through the payment of claims to victims or their families to reduce the burden and must join the campaign to reduce road accidents.

Mr Ameyibor said there was therefore the need to include such companies and other stakeholders in the fight against the increase in road accidents in Ghana.