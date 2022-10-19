Integrate OGP Commitments Into Priority Plans, Gov’t Strategies – Osafo Maafo Urges Stakeholders

Ghana is taking steps to advance accountability and transparency, increase citizen participation and adopt new technologies to improve good governance, although funding for commitments are not often budgeted for.

This was announced by the Senior Presidential Advisor, Hon. Yaw Osafo Maafo at a stakeholder engagement on the implementation of the Open Government Partnership (OGP) 4th National Action Plan held at the Tomreik Hotel in Accra yesterday.

He mentioned that previous action plans have been consistently implemented with modest success in the attainment of commitments due to broad framing of some commitments which hinder implementation.

Hon. Yaw Osafo Maafo averred that although commitments are not being budgeted for which in itself affect smooth implementation, OGP initiative has demonstrated Ghana’s desire to further expand and deepen the scope of open and accountable governance through the implementation of the Action Plans.

He noted that lack of integration of commitments into priority plans and strategies of the government and civil society advocacy, and overloading of commitments affect and reduce the effectiveness of implementation efforts.

“…the government has started taking steps to advance accountability and transparency, increase citizen participation,” he said.

The Senior Presidential Advisor also mentioned that some major policy and legislative reforms are being enacted including the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989), Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992), State Interest and Governance Authority Act, 2019 (Act 990), Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2018 (Act 982), Witness Protection Act, 2018 (Act 975) and the Ghana Open Data Initiative which has led to increased access to government data for various data needs.

He also stressed that efforts have been made since the submission of the 4th National Action Plan in 2021 to inform stakeholders especially the implementing MDAs on their roles in the implementation of the Action Plans.

“There was the need to meet key stakeholders in the implementation of the 4th Action Plan to sensitize them on the various commitments, implementation roadmap in the NAP 4, agree on steps to accelerate implementation and inform them about a monitoring framework developed to track implementation,” he said.

Yaw Osafo Maafo also enumerated that Ghana’s fourth Action Plan includes commitments that reflect national priorities, primarily around government transparency and public accountability.

He added that a lack of specificity in commitment design makes the potential for results and connection to open government unclear for many commitments.

He said: “Stakeholders should consider revising the action plan to establish a clear implementation roadmap with concrete steps. Ghana’s fourth action plan includes commitments that re also eflect national priorities, primarily around government transparency and public accountability. A lack of specificity in commitment design makes the potential for results and connection to open government unclear for many commitments.”

Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo also called for a review of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2018 to provide “specific sanction” for Finance Ministers who wil spend beyond five per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He expressed concern that although the law mandated Finance Minsters not to spend beyond a certain limit, the law did not prescribe specific sanctions in an event where the Act was breached.

“If a Minister of Finance goes beyond the 5 per cent of GDP, what happens to him? There is no specific sanction on this, and I think it is something we should look at because if we put in a certain percentage and it can be calculated, and you go beyond it, then there must be sanctions; either you lose your job, which is no force majeure,” Mr Osafo-Maafo said.

4th Action Plan

Ghana’s fourth Action Plan contains 14 commitments, many of which are reforms continued over successive action plans.

These include access to information, beneficial ownership transparency, open data, and transparency in the extractive sector.

This Action Plan also introduces new policy areas such as anti-money laundering, open parliament, and gender inclusion.

According to the Action Plan, to achieve the its full potential, Ghana should focus on identifying specific and measurable activities to ease implementation and monitoring and in order to maximize open government outcomes, those implementing the action plan should prioritize activities that directly impact citizens’ access to government-held information, citizens’ ability to participate in government decision making, and citizens’ ability to hold public officials to account.

Three commitments were evaluated as most promising to contribute to substantial open government results.

Commitment 11 aims to implement Ghana’s 2019 Right to Information Law through training for responsible officials and the public, improved records management, and clear and standardized administrative processes.

Commitment 13 seeks to establish an Open Parliament Plan and parliamentary Open Government Steering Committee in collaboration with civil society.

Commitment 14 aims to improve accessibility and scope of open data available on the National Open Data Portal and to implement to National Open Data Sharing Policy.

Mrs Thelma Ohene- Asiamah, Director, Finance and Administration, Ghana Public Reform Secretariat, and OGP Point of Contact, said the stakeholder engagement was to among others, review the implementation roadmap in the fourth OGP action plan.She said the meeting would also review and agree on monitoring framework to track implementation of commitments in the action plan.

Recommendations to improve commitment

Most commitments in this action plan provide a high-level overview of the intended reform with limited specific information on the planned activities and how these activities would address the policy problem.

As a result, around a third of commitments in this action plan propose potentially ambitious reforms that the IRM could not definitively evaluate as promising due to a lack of information confirming their level of ambition and open government lens—despite information from the interviews conducted.

The availability of information therefore influenced the selection of promising commitments.

Commitments 1, 3, 4, 9, and 12 propose reforms that reflect important national issues. However, a lack of specificity around the commitments’ planned activities, expected outcomes, and open government lens provided insufficient information to determine whether implementation would result in substantial changes to government practice.

To be evaluated as having a substantial potential for results, the commitment text must include sufficient details to indicate that the reform will change or create new ‘rules of the game’ that introduce binding and institutionalized changes across government.

Open Government Partnership (OGP)

After years of political authoritarianism and instability, Ghana, at the beginning of the 1990s, embarked on a path of sustained political liberalization and democratization. A liberal democratic constitution promulgated in 1992 paved the way for a multi-party democratic system which has been maintained for two decades. Popular commitment to multi-party democracy, combined with elite consensus, has guaranteed steady progress toward the attainment of open

and democratic government.

The end has justified the political commitment invested by the people and the political class over the years. Today, Ghana enjoys the enviable reputation of being one of Africa’s most democratic, stable, peaceful and best governed countries. Irrespective of the governance index applied, Ghana stands tall among African countries and in the international community.

It is against this backdrop that Ghana, in September 2011, signed onto the Open Government Partnership (OGP).

The Open Government Partnership is an international initiative that seeks to secure concrete commitments from governments to promote transparency, enhance citizen’s participation, promote accountability and adopt new technologies to enhance good governance.

Within the framework of promoting state-civil society collaboration, the OGP is governed by a Global Steering Committee comprising representatives of government and civil society organizations.

The formal launch of the OGP took place on September 20, 2011, when the eight founding governments: Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Norway, Philippines, South Africa, United Kingdom and the United States endorsed an Open Government Declaration and announced their country action plans. Some 43 countries round the world, including Ghana, have, since then, joined the

Partnership