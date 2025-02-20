Integrity Over Politics: Government Insists on Revoking Irregular Appointments

In a decisive move aimed at upholding due process, the government has defended its decision to annul a slew of post-election public service appointments made after December 7, 2024.

Speaking from Accra, Felix Kwakye Ofosu—the Minister of State for Government Communications and the spokesperson for President John Dramani Mahama—made it clear that the revocations were not politically motivated but were instead driven by glaring irregularities in the recruitment process.

Ofosu detailed a series of procedural missteps that prompted the government’s action. “This decision was not taken because of any partisan bias or a belief that the affected individuals were linked to the previous administration,” he asserted. Instead, he explained, a thorough review had uncovered numerous instances where standard hiring protocols were blatantly disregarded. In several cases, appointment letters were backdated to create the illusion that the hires had been made well before the elections, while others bypassed critical steps such as interviews and even the submission of formal application letters.

The revocation directive, which came on the heels of mounting concerns over fiscal responsibility and administrative integrity, has since stirred debate in political circles. Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin had previously appealed to President Mahama to reconsider the move, arguing that the dismissals might be undermining trust in the civil service and destabilizing lives. However, Ofosu’s explanation underscores the government’s commitment to a merit-based system, one in which appointments are made in strict accordance with established protocols rather than on the basis of political favoritism.

“Public service employment should reflect the highest standards of transparency and accountability,” Ofosu emphasized. “We cannot afford to let irregular processes undermine our institutions. That is why we are taking decisive action now to cancel these unlawful appointments and, in due course, conduct a new recruitment exercise that is open to all Ghanaians—irrespective of political affiliation.” He reassured affected individuals that despite the revocation, they will have the opportunity to reapply through a properly managed and transparent process.

The government’s stance is not just an administrative maneuver—it is part of a broader strategy to restore public confidence in the civil service. With the country still grappling with economic challenges and fiscal constraints, ensuring that every appointment is both legally compliant and economically justified has become a top priority. Critics have long warned that unchecked last-minute recruitments, often conducted in the dying moments of an outgoing administration, can place undue financial strain on state resources and compromise the quality of public service delivery.

This decision, while welcomed by advocates of good governance, has not been without controversy. Detractors suggest that the revocations could serve as a convenient mechanism for the new government to reshape the public sector workforce. Yet, for Ofosu and his colleagues, the imperative is clear: a government that values fairness must prioritize integrity over expedience. “When irregularities are exposed, our only choice is to correct them,” he stated firmly.

As the government prepares to launch a new round of recruitment that promises to adhere strictly to due process, the debate over the balance between administrative reform and political maneuvering continues. What remains undeniable is that the current administration is setting a tone—one that insists on accountability and transparency at every level of public service. In doing so, it is not merely revoking past decisions but laying the foundation for a system that can better withstand the pressures of political transition and economic uncertainty.

The path forward may be challenging, but for many, this decisive action is a step in the right direction—a commitment to rebuilding a civil service where merit is the sole criterion for appointment, and where every Ghanaian, regardless of party affiliation, can trust that the process is both fair and transparent.