Intel Corporation on Tuesday announced the appointment of Safroadu (Saf) Yeboah-Amankwah as senior vice president and chief strategy officer, effective Nov. 1.

Yeboah-Amankwah will be responsible for the Global Strategy Office, including Intel Capital, and will work with the executive team on developing and driving growth-oriented strategies. Yeboah-Amankwah will report to CEO Bob Swan, the announcement said.

“A profound evolution in computing is opening a much larger opportunity with implications for every aspect of our business,” said Swan. “Saf has strong experience in strategy and international markets, a deep technical background, and he knows Intel well. He is an excellent addition to our executive team.”

Yeboah-Amankwah said that it’s an exciting time for Intel and the semiconductor industry as computing becomes ever more pervasive and powerful. He is looking forward to working with Intel’s customers to help chart a course for long-term growth and success.

Yeboah-Amankwah joins Intel from McKinsey & Company, where he was most recently a senior partner and global head of the Transformation Practice for the Telecom, Media and Technology (TMT) practice, based in Washington, D.C.

Yeboah-Amankwah received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering and computer science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is a former board member of the United Negro College Fund, according to Intel.