Intellectual Patriots, an advocacy group, has assured the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of its renewed commitment by canvassing enough votes to retain the party in power.

Members of the group resolved that with the challenges Covid-19 presented, its specific political strategy would be influenced by the current political climate where big gatherings and mass campaigning were not permitted.

The group made this known during a training workshop for volunteers and supporters in Tema dubbed: “Trainer of Trainees for Operation 34/34” which sought to among other objectives, retain the NPP into power and capture all 34 parliamentary seats in the Greater Accra Region.

The workshop also focused on ways to operationalize their campaign strategy in preparation towards the December polls and further addressed the rudiments of canvassing for votes to re-elect the President for another term.

Mr Joseph Gyamfi Yeboah, President, Intellectual Patriots, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said volunteers were an essential part of every political campaign and it was the group’s idea to invest and nurture solid volunteers and supporters for the party.

According to him, a party’s ability to drive an election victory in this year’s election would be essentially dependent on canvassing individual votes, including swing voters, and leveraging on other campaign tools rather than traditional rallies.

He said the training equipped members of the group to proficiently present campaign messages in a manner that effectively reflected the needs of the electorate while keeping the perspective of the voter in mind.

He said “unlike our other opponents who have in recent times resorted to insults and making unguarded ethnocentric comments, we’re focused on presenting a strong message of our development strides, policies and programmes to the electorates in order to retain NPP party in power to improve lives.”

As advocates of good governance, Mr Yeboah explained that the group would continue to push for a decorous and issues-based campaign devoid of intemperate language that characterized elections in the country.

He noted that the group was mindful of the Covid-19 pandemic and was collaborating with health personnel to guide members on how to carry out door-to-door canvassing to market the party and persuade undecided voters.

Mr Yves Nii Noi Hanson-Nortey, NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Tema Central Constituency, who joined the group, commended them for their continuous support for the party.