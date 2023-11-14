Intelsat and Africa Mobile Networks Expand Cellular Coverage Across Africa

Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks, and Africa Mobile Networks (AMN) have deployed more than 3,000 rural base satellite antennas across several countries in Africa since 2018, providing new telecommunication services to more than 8 million people.

AMN is a group of companies that builds, owns, operates and maintains mobile network infrastructure servicing Africa’s largest Mobile Network Operators (MNOs). AMN’s largest network is in Nigeria and now features more than 1,350 sites. With more than 450 sites added just since June 2023, the collaboration now provides phone and internet services to more than 3.5 million people in previously unconnected Nigerian communities.

“Through this commitment to bridging the digital divide, we’ve made a significant impact and we look forward to furthering our mission of connectivity, ensuring that more communities can access the benefits of telecommunication services,” said Jean Philippe Gillet, SVP of Global Sales for Networks and Media at Intelsat. “Together with AMN, we aim to make a lasting difference in Africa’s digital landscape.”

Intelsat and AMN are planning additional operations in Madagascar, Rwanda and DRC. AMN expects to build more than 1,340 rural base stations across the three new markets.

Combining Intelsat’s multi-satellite African coverage with AMN’s solar-powered tower solution means that citizens and businesses in virtually any community can now have access to the education, social and economic benefits of telecommunication services.

AMN specializes in connecting communities, reducing upfront and ongoing equipment costs while allowing cell services to be extended into areas where traditionally it was not economically viable to do so. The use of satellite to provide “backhaul” connectivity to remote cell towers is integral to this business model. The location and terrain of these towers often do not allow backhaul solutions like fiber-optic cable and microwave to be used.

AMN CEO Mike Darcy said, “Intelsat is a very important partner to AMN. Our strategic partnership has provided essential telecommunication services to 8 million people across Africa, and we look forward to growing that number over the coming years.”