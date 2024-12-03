Intense Political Activity in Western Region as Ghana’s 2024 Elections Approach

With Ghana’s 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections fast approaching, political campaigns are reaching a fever pitch in the Western Region, as candidates from various parties make a final push to win over voters.

Key political figures from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are leaving no stone unturned, staging rallies, commissioning projects, and making bold promises in a last-ditch effort to sway the electorate.

In Essikadu-Ketan, NPP Parliamentary candidate Charles Cromwell Nanabanyin Onuawonto has announced a “final rally” scheduled for Wednesday, December 4, with the participation of incumbent Member of Parliament Joe Ghartey. The NDC’s contender, Dr. Grace Ayensu Danquah, recently led a massive walk, with reports of “thousands pouring onto the streets” in a jubilant demonstration of support, declaring, “Essikadu-Ketan is in the bag.”

Meanwhile, in the Evalue Gwira Ajomoro Constituency, incumbent NDC MP Kofi Arko Nokoe is set to commission a new maternity ward at Ewoku on Tuesday, December 3, further solidifying his standing. Former MP Catherine Afeku, now seeking a return to Parliament, is taking a more discreet approach, with close associates describing their strategy as “submarine-like,” focusing solely on the ultimate prize.

In Sekondi Constituency, political campaigns have intensified like never before, with simultaneous health walks and music festivals adding to the charged atmosphere. NPP’s incumbent MP Andrew Egyapa Mercer has been active, overseeing road rehabilitation in Sekondi Zongo and commissioning a new health facility at Adiembra. He also broke ground for a new Astroturf at Ekuase and promised another one in Nkotompo. His challenger, NDC’s Lawyer Blay Armah, has taken an interactive approach, regularly engaging with constituents and offering interest-free loans to traders, a move that could be pivotal in the race.

Several radio stations in Sekondi-Takoradi are also gearing up for interviews with key political figures, including some who rarely grant media appearances, highlighting the high stakes of the upcoming elections.

The crown jewel of these last-minute political activities may well be the commissioning of one of the Agenda 111 Hospitals in Bokro, Ahanta West District, by President Akufo-Addo, marking a significant milestone in the region’s development ahead of the polls.