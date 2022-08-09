Intensified education on E-levy needed – MoMo vendors

Some Mobile Money (MoMo) vendors operating at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region have called for intensified education on the Electronic Levy (E-levy) for the populace to enhance understanding and patronage.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Dormaa-Ahenkro, the vendors expressed diverse opinions about the government’s introduction of the E-levy with some claiming the charges had affected their businesses.

Others, however, believed the phenomenon of high and low customer patronage was normally characteristic of businesses and would not attribute the low patronage of their services to the E-levy.

Mr Kwabena Adjei, a vendor, said as compared to the pre-E-levy era when patronage was encouraging, the business was not progressing well now and attributed the situation to the lack of enough education on it.

He said despite the government’s seemingly intensive educational campaign, it had not yielded much to encourage the populace to patronise the levy.

Mr Adjei observed people were deliberately being reluctant to the supposedly high charges on cash transactions and, therefore, appealed to the government for a reduction from 1.5 per cent to 0.5 per cent to attract high patronage to improve the revenue mobilisation drive.