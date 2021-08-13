Intensify advocacy on exclusive breastfeeding – Health Director

Mr Kwadwo Owusu-Ansah, Health Director, Asene Manso Akroso District, has urged stakeholders to advocate on exclusive breastfeeding for six months, to protect children against illnesses like pneumonia and diarrhoeal.

He said breast milk contained colostrum, an ideal first milk that helped newborn’s immature digestive tract to develop.

The breast milk also provided all the energy and nutrients that infants needed for the first six months of life.

“This cannot be compared with any substitute, so mothers should desist from introducing other foods and formulae to their babies less than six months,” Owusu-Ansah said.

He was speaking with the Ghana News Agency after the climax of the celebration of this year’s breastfeeding promotion week at Eshiem.

Globally, breastfeeding week is marked on the first week of August every year. The 2021 commemoration was on the theme: “Protecting breastfeeding; a shared responsibility”.

Mr Owusu-Ansah commended mothers and caregivers in the District for practising exclusive breastfeeding as it would ensure complete development of children.

As part of activities held during the celebration in Asene Manso Akroso District, nurses had talks on radio stations, information centres, visited mothers at homes, and held a durbar.

Ms Hawa Acquah, Midwife and Sub-District Leader of Eshiem, educated mothers on how to position the breast themselves, as well as their babies during breastfeeding.

Ms Ernestina Arthur, a Community Health Nurse, said breastfeeding created a bond between mother and child as well as exhibited more maternal sensitivity.