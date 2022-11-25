Intensify campaign against child abuse – Ghanaians urged

Ghanaians have been urged to stay focused and intensify campaigns against all forms child abuse to help end the canker in society.

“The story has to change. We do not have to keep recording cases of children being abused in the homes, schools, marketplaces and on farms among others, it is time to act as people to stop them.

“Ashanti region is doing its bid, all other regions must up their games in the fighting child abuse,” Mr. Stephen Ofosu, Ashanti Director, Department of Children, stated.

He was speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the side-lines of activities to climax the Ashanti regional fifth anniversary celebrations of the Ghanaians Against Child Abuse (GACA) Campaign, in Kumasi.

The GACA was launched by Mrs. Samira Bawumia, wife of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, in November 2017 to support the reduction of violence against children and adolescents, including harmful practices.

The campaign is anticipated to help change the narrative of how Ghanaians protect children and adolescents.

It has also been developed to reduce the acceptance of social practices that have negative consequences on the protection of children.

Activities undertaken by the Ashanti Regional team to mark the week-long programme included visits to basic schools with education on child protection, radio and television programmes on child related topics, community engagements at Suame, Manhyia, Abrepo and adjoining areas.

Among the Institutions that undertook the campaign activities were the Department of Children, Department of Community development, Department of Social Welfare, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Ghana Education Service, Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service and some civil society organizations.

Mr Ofosu was optimistic the inputs by stakeholders to address issues on abuses would bring everyone in Ghana together to say no to the things people did to hurt children and encourage behaviours that helped children and adolescents to grow and develop well through positive discipline, guidance, and support.