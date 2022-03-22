Intensify Tax Education – Institute Of Taxation Board Charged

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, has urged the Board of Chartered Institute of Taxation, Ghana (CITG) to intensify tax education in the country.

The campaign, he stressed, must focus on the need to pay taxes and its associated tax incentives to gain the trust and confidence of the citizenry in the tax regime.

The Minister said this on Monday during the inauguration of a 12-member Governing Council of CITG and 11- member Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG).

He said the Ghanaians would appreciate and accept to honour their tax obligations when they are convinced that the money would be used for the development of the nation.

“You need to develop ways of making the payment of tax more exciting and not only focusing on conducting professional examinations for your members,” he said.

He charged the Board to develop short to long-term strategic plan to enhance taxation in the country.

Dr Adutwum pledged to initiate discussions with stakeholders to incorporate the study of taxation in the country’s educational curriculum to imbibe the spirit of patriotism among the students.

He urged the board members to be innovative and create an office to assist the public to file their tax returns, since most companies and individuals were unable to understand the procedures.

That, he stated would create job opportunities for the youth and enable them to be productive and contribute to the country’s socio-economic development.

On the board of the Governing Council of the CIMG, the Minister advised members to go beyond marketing products and services and market the nation as a whole.

He urged the Board to create a strong corporate brand for the Institute and the country to stand the test of time.

He advised the Board to work on its customer service by building a good rapport with its clients to improve the image of the institution for sustained growth.

The Minister assured them of their unflinching support to succeed and make the institutions more effective and viable for national development.

Mr Emmanuel Obeng Asiedu, the Chairman, CITG, commended government for the confidence reposed in them and pledged to work with stakeholders to ensure enhanced taxation and effective tax administration.

Dr Daniel Kasser Tee, President of CIMG, pledged to uphold the values of the Institute and assured of its commitment to market the country to gain positive image.

The rest of the members for CITG are: Mr George Kwatia, Mrs Ernestina Christiana Appiah, Mr Francis Boi Timore, Madam Esi Duma Sam, Mr David Annan Bonny, Mr Isaac Crentsil, Mrs Grace Mbrokoh-Ewoal, Reverend Dr Samuel Senyo Okae, Justice Novisi Afua Aryene and Mr Frank Yao Gbadago.

The members of CIMG are: Mr Theodore Adjetey Osae, Mr Franklyn Sowa, Mr Alfred Boyan, Madam Ama Amoah, Madam Hilda Peasah, Mr Kwasi Kyere, Mr Kwabena Akuamoah Agyekum, Mr Kojo Mattah, Madam Angela Affran and Kofi Addo.