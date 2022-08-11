Inter Allies-Ashantigold match-fixing: CAS temporarily lifts ban on 21 players

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has granted a stay of execution following the ban of 21 players involved in the Inter Allies-Ashantigold match-fixing scandal.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee back in July 2022 slapped bans on some players after they were found guilty of match manipulation in a match involving Inter Allies and Ashantigold.

Players including Mohammed Zakari, Richard Acquah, Shaibu Taufiq, Felix Abuska, Amos Addai, Abdul Kadir, Isah Ali, Mohammed Bailou, Kwame Moses, and others received two-year and two-and-a-half-year bans from all playing football.

But CAS, in its latest ruling signed by Elisaberg Stenier, Deputy President of the Appeals Arbitration Division, said the suspension imposed on the 21 players has been lifted with immediate effect.

”The decision rendered by the Ghana Football Appeals Committee on July 1, 2022 is stayed,” excerpts of the ruling said.

Meanwhile, the two teams involved in the match-fixing scandal have been demoted to the third tier of Ghana football, with some of their club officials serving 10-year bans from all football-related activities.